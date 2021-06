Twitter is testing ads in its seven-month-old Fleets product, which is akin to the Stories format first popularized by Snapchat. Fleets, which Twitter first began testing in March 2020 and officially launched last November, can contain photos or videos, as well as text or reactions to Tweets — adorned with different backgrounds, stickers, and font options. (In addition to Fleets ads, Twitter is also iterating on new stickers and backgrounds for Fleets, the company said). Fleets, which stands for fleeting Tweets, live at the top of users’ timelines in circles, just as Stories appear on Instagram.