Square Enix announces Dragon Quest 12, Dragon Quest 3 HD remake, and more for Dragon Quest's 35th anniversary

A new Dragon Quest is always a reason to celebrate, and Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate has been announced. The reveal came out during a live stream event and only featured a brief teaser, but there are a few more details to glean. For starters, we don’t know if it’ll release to PC right away or not. Since we got two versions of DQ XI, it’s likely we’ll get this one as well. When we get it, though, remains to be seen. We can be certain that it’ll come to the PlayStation 5 and Switch, though. It’s worth mentioning that the enhanced version of the last game is currently on sale for $25.99 USD if you want to get a feel for the series at a lower price.