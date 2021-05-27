newsbreak-logo
Square Enix announces Dragon Quest 12, Dragon Quest 3 HD remake, and more for Dragon Quest's 35th anniversary

By Sam Medley
notebookcheck.net
 3 days ago

Dragon Quest fans, rejoice! Square Enix announced a handful of new games, including a new mainline title, for the storied RPG franchise’s 35th anniversary. The new mainline game is titled Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate. Square Enix announced the game in a livestream, but the trailer only revealed the title. Gameplay is yet to be seen. We also do not yet know the platforms the title will land on or the release date.

