Plantation, FL

Plantation man charged with DUI manslaughter after woman falls from truck

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePLANTATION, Fla. – A 33-year-old Plantation man was charged with DUI manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash during a court appearance on Monday. Investigators said Brandon James Herkert was responsible for the death of the woman who he lived with when she jumped onto his truck during an argument and he hit the gas last September. He was also charged with leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in a death since he did not stop to render aid, prosecutors said.

