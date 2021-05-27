Cancel
Somerset, MA

Deal struck to bring offshore wind to Brayton Point in Somerset

By Ken Paiva
fallriverreporter.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomerset, Massachusetts—May 27, 2021— Mayflower Wind and Anbaric Development Partners (Anbaric) today announced that they have signed an agreement for Mayflower Wind to use transmission assets developed by Anbaric to bring offshore wind to Brayton Point. Mayflower Wind will bring wind energy from its federal offshore energy lease area to Brayton Point which will lay the foundation for the broad repowering of Brayton Point.

fallriverreporter.com
