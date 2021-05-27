June 2, 2021 - MEETING OF THE CITY OF MOBILE’S ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD (ARB)

Bid #: RE-2021-001 Date Due: Wednesday, Jun 30, 2021. Notice of Intent to Sell – Request for Bids: The City of Mobile Real Estate Department is accepting bids for the disposition of the following real property [RFB/Listing available at www.cityofmobile.org/real-estate-listings and https://www.cityofmobile.org/bids/?dept=Real+Estate]: Unimproved land, Shelton Beach Road Ext. Property, 213.83 ± acres with 165.46 acres on the east side of Shelton Beach Road Extension - Parcel A - Key Nos. 1659734 and 326515; and 48.37 acres on the west side of Shelton Beach Road Extension, - Parcel B -Key Nos. 326481 and 326506, Shelton Beach Rd. Ext., Mobile, AL 36618. Said property is appraised for $217,000.00. Bids shall include at a minimum the following items: a) total purchase price; b) anticipated method of financing the purchase, c) name, address, telephone number, and legal organization of purchaser, if applicable; d) name of principal authorized to act on behalf of the purchaser; and, e) terms of sale including any required/requested contingencies. Bids shall be in writing, signed by the prospective purchaser. Bid and other supporting documentation as specified shall be submitted in a sealed, opaque envelope, approximately 9 x 12 or larger and shall be marked on the outside with the words “SEALED BID for Shelton Beach Road Ext. Property”, along with Bid Date, Bidder’s name (legal name) and address and placed into the Bid Box, marked “City of Mobile Bids,” located on the 9th Floor, South Tower of Government Plaza, 205 Government St., Mobile AL, addressed to the City Clerk’s Office, 205 Government St., 9th Floor; if by mail, mailed to City Clerk’s Office, P.O. Box 1827, Mobile, AL 36633, and received no later than 2:00 p.m. June 30, 2021. The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids received in response to this notice and the published Request for Bids.