June 2, 2021 - MEETING OF THE CITY OF MOBILE’S ARCHITECTURAL REVIEW BOARD (ARB)
May 27th, 2021
This serves as Notice for the Following Properties:
APPLICATIONS
1. 2021-39-CA: 1101 Dauphin Street
a. Applicant: Mark Hammond
b. Project: Exterior renovations to include removal and replacement of existing canopies, replacement of storefront windows and doors, application of stucco over brick veneer, and installation of a drive-up window on the west elevation
2. 2021-40-CA:1058 Church Street
a. Applicant: Paul Shuler/Franchise Management Services
b. Project: Reroof with 5-V crimp metal roofing
3. 2021-41-CA: 172 S. Georgia Avenue
a. Applicant: Paul Smith
b. Project: Demolish attached garage
4. 2021-42-CA: 172 S. Georgia Avenue
a. Applicant: Douglas Kearley on behalf of Paul Smith
b. Project: Repairs/reconstruction of west wall of existing addition
5. 2021-20-CA: 1201 Caroline Avenue
a. Applicant: Stephen Zito and Mitch Peters/Zito Russell Architects on behalf of Alabama School of Mathematics and Science
b. Project: New Construction: 2-story classroom building and landscape plan
6. 2021-43-CA: 1752 Government Street
a. Applicant: Douglas Kearley on behalf of Liz and Gene Petro
b. Project: Construct 2-story guest house/storage building
D. OTHER BUSINESS
1. The next ARB meeting is scheduled for June 16, 2021.
Public comment regarding items on this agenda will be accepted via e-mail christine.dawson@cityofmobile.org or USPS (Mobile Historic Development Commission, P.O. Box 1827, Mobile, AL 36633) until 5PM on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Please include your name, home address, and the item number about which you are writing.