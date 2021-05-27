EGSC remembers life of Pete Correll, contributions to college

The Daughters of the American Revolution is proud to announce that the recipient of the 2021 National Society of the DAR’s Medal of Honor is Dr. James A. Brady III of Augusta, Georgia. The National DAR Medal of Honor is the highest and most prestigious award bestowed by the Daughters of the American Revolution. The award is presented, once each year, to a U.S. citizen who has best exemplified the principles of Leadership, Patriotism, Trustworthiness, and Service throughout their career. In order to be considered for nomination the recipient must have made unique and lasting contributions to our American Heritage by truly giving of himself or herself to his or her community, state, country, and fellow man.