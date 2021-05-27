Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

EGSC remembers life of Pete Correll, contributions to college

ega.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA.D. Pete Correll, a man who generously gave to East Georgia State College (EGSC) along with many other organizations throughout his life, passed away Tuesday, May 25 at the age of 80. Pete and his wife Ada Lee Correll believed that the key to success in the future is in...

www.ega.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Emanuel County, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Alston, GA
City
Swainsboro, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presbyterian College#Job Opportunities#Egsc#The Fulford Center#The Correll Foundation#Atlanta Equity#Norfolk Southern Corp#Suntrust Banks Inc#Llc#The Mother Nature Network#Atlanta Symphony#Boy Scouts Of America#The Carter Center#Georgia Trend#Georgians#First Presbyterian Church#Bobcat Buddies Program#Keep America Beautiful#Georgia Aquarium#Mrs Correll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Philanthropy
Related
Swainsboro, GAega.edu

Augusta Resident, EGSC Professor Receives 2021 National Society DAR Medal of Honor

The Daughters of the American Revolution is proud to announce that the recipient of the 2021 National Society of the DAR’s Medal of Honor is Dr. James A. Brady III of Augusta, Georgia. The National DAR Medal of Honor is the highest and most prestigious award bestowed by the Daughters of the American Revolution. The award is presented, once each year, to a U.S. citizen who has best exemplified the principles of Leadership, Patriotism, Trustworthiness, and Service throughout their career. In order to be considered for nomination the recipient must have made unique and lasting contributions to our American Heritage by truly giving of himself or herself to his or her community, state, country, and fellow man.
Swainsboro, GAega.edu

Board of Regents observes Academic Recognition Day honoring student achievement

The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia (USG) honored 26 students who best represent the system’s highest scholastic ideals for Academic Recognition Day 2021. Each of the system’s institutions selected a student with a 4.0 GPA who also reflects the system’s best qualities. These students strive for excellence and have the ability to share knowledge in various areas of expertise. This year East Georgia State College selected Carley Stapleton from Johnson County as their representative.