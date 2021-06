You should never feel pressured to lose weight to look a certain way or because a season or holiday is coming up. But if you think weight loss will help you feel more confident or energized, POPSUGAR spoke to experts including registered dietitian and nutritionist Lonielle Freeman, RDN, who shared some simple things you can do every single day to work toward your goal. Keep in mind that weight-loss goals are individual and should always be based on health rather than a number on a scale. And you should always consult your doctor when starting a weight-loss journey, especially if you're taking prescription medication. With that said, read on for the daily tips.