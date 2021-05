Through the first third of the NASCAR season, William Byron is arguably the most improved driver in the NASCAR Cup Series. Byron, now in his fourth full-time Cup season with Hendrick Motorsports, got off to a mediocre start at Daytona International Speedway, placing 26th in the Great American Race after getting caught up in the lap 14 wreck and 33rd on the road course a week later. After two events, he sat 29th in the championship standings.