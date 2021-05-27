Cancel
Finnish Cross-Country National Team 2021

By Cross-Country
fis-ski.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the coming season, Finlands A-national team of Cross-Country skiing consists of 14 athletes, will be seven men and women each. Head coach Teemu Pasanen underlines the Beijing Olympics for the upcoming season. During the training season, the A-national team will undergo high altitude training camps several times. The clear...

www.fis-ski.com
Beijing, CN
News Break
Sports
High Schoolhuntingdondailynews.com

MU adds junior high cross country

The Mount Union Trojans will field a junior high cross country team, a move the athletic director says will boost the school’s varsity program and — other sports — as students age into the high school. During their May 24 meeting, the school board approved a request from co-athletic director...
Sportsallsportstucson.com

Sunnyside cross country/track and field standout Iliana Vijarro signs with Pima

Iliana Vijarro’s goal as mentioned in our Wings Over Broadway Student-Athlete Spotlight series was to attend Pima and compete for the Aztecs’ cross country and track and field teams before embarking on a Doctorate’s degree in Neurology at Arizona. She has achieved the first part of her objective by signing...
Weatherjenkintowndrakes.org

Cross Country State Championship Parade Postponed

Due to the forecast of potentially severe thunderstorms, we are postponing our Cross Country State Championship Parade until Monday, June 7, 2021, at 6:00 PM. These decisions are never easy, but in the interest of safety for all involved as well as our desire to have a great turnout, we believe this is the right decision. We also know that our community will come out on June 7 to celebrate and make these athletes feel special. As a silver lining, we are hopeful that some of our Track and Field and Tennis athletes perform well at states this week and can be honored at the June 7 event. The parade route will remain the same for June 7 and we will have a ceremony in the front cul-de-sac at 6:30 PM that evening. All are invited and encouraged to watch the parade and join us at 6:30 PM to recognize and celebrate these terrific student-athletes. (Please note that June 8 will now be a rain date for this event should inclement weather occur on June 7). Go, Drakes!
Michigan Statemsuspartans.com

Lisa Breznau Named Director of Cross Country and Track & Field

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Vice President and Director of Athletics Bill Beekman announced Tuesday that Lisa Breznau has been named Director of Cross Country and Track & Field. Breznau has served as the Interim Director since the retirement of Walt Drenth in November. Overall, Breznau has spent 11...
SportsPosted by
KIX 105.7

SFCC Announces Montgomery To Run Cross Country In Fall

State Fair Community College (SFCC) Roadrunners Cross Country and Track and Field Head Coach Brad Hagedorn has announced the addition of Ethan Montgomery to the Roadrunners Cross Country and Track and Field teams. Montgomery will run cross country in the fall and will also participate in distance events on the...
Sportsvarsitysportsnetwork.com

Park School seeks candidates for cross country coach

The Park School Athletic Department is seeking candidates for a part-time Head Coach position working with the Boys’ Varsity/JV Cross Country Program for the fall. • Coaching and running experience at the high school and/or collegiate level (preferred) • Ability to work with and motivate students of all skill levels.
Cullowhee, NCThe Mountaineer

Alesea Caldwell to become a Catamount: Track, cross-country standout signs with WCU

In a signing ceremony on May 24, the Mountaineers’ Alesea Caldwell committed to run for the university located in Cullowhee, North Carolina. Head Coach Kevin Fitzgerald introduced Caldwell to the gathered friends and families by saying, “We’re here to celebrate senior Alesea Caldwell signing a preferred walk-on letter for running track, field and cross country at western Carolina University. Some of you might not be aware of her accomplishments that led to this day, so I’ll recount just a few for you.
Sportsmyrgv.com

Sharyland High’s Bravo signs to run cross country, track with Roadrunners

MISSION — Sydney Bravo hit the ground running with her decorated high school athletic career immediately upon arrival at Sharyland High. The Sharyland senior was awarded numerous accolades while leading the Rattlers as a four-year letterman in both cross-country and track and field and a two-year stint on the school’s varsity soccer squad.
Charleston County, SCThe Post and Courier

Girls cross country runner of the year: Fort Dorchester's Tess Studley

Tess Studley is a record holder and tone setter. “If you look up the definition of determination in the dictionary, you would find Tess Studley,” Fort Dorchester coach Rachel Doggett said. “Tess works extremely hard. She enjoys what she does and isn’t satisfied until she runs her best. She is a wonderful athlete and student.”
Summerville, SCThe Post and Courier

Boys cross country runner of the year: Summerville's Daren Hinds

Over the past several years, Summerville’s Daren Hinds established himself as one of the Lowcountry’s top high school distance runners. Hinds, a two-time co-captain for the Green Wave cross country team, earned all-region honors four times. He helped his team to three region championships and won the individual region championship twice. He is a four-time state qualifier who received all-state honors twice.
News Channel Nebraska

Gavin Smith Signs with Peru State Cross Country

(Peru, Neb.) – Peru State cross country coach James Cole recently announced that Gavin William Smith (Omaha, Neb.) signed his national letter of intent to run cross country for the Bobcats this fall. Smith is the son of Crystal and Douglas Smith. He has recently graduated from Boys Town High...
Educationbangorschools.net

Bangor High School Cross Country Teams Win PVC Track Championships

Congratulations to the girls and boys Cross Country Teams on their recent PVS Track Championship Title!. Anna Connors (100m, 200m, 400m) Alyssa Elliott (300 Hurdles, Long Jump, Triple Jump) Erin McCarthy (High Jump) Naomi Noack (Pole Vault) Camden Lavoie (Shot Put) Meaghan Caron, Sadie Harrow, Erin McCarthy, and Megan Randall...
High Schoolfreelandathletics.com

Sign up for High School Cross Country

Attention all current 8th-11th grade athletes interested in running cross-country next fall! Please fill out google form below. The coaching staff will be sending information out about summer conditioning and other activities. Signup so you can make sure you get that information. Summer conditioning will begin Monday, June 21st.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Minneapolis will host FIS Cross-Country World Cup in 2024

After a heartbreaking cancelation due to the coronavirus in 2020, Minneapolis will get another shot at hosting one of the biggest skiing events in the world. Theodore Wirth Park will host the FIS Cross-Country World Cup for three days of racing from February 16-18, 2024, U.S. Ski & Snowboard Cross-Country announced on Friday.
Educationcasscountynow.com

1st place team in the nation!

Renee Rosser says she is so proud of these AHS Accounting students. They were chosen to compete in the Capitol Hill Challenge - Stock Market Game sponsored by the SIFMA Foundation and Charles Schwab. AND THEY WON It was so much fun and a great learning experience! ... PLEASE LOG...
Moorhead, MNINFORUM

Laura Januszewski steps down as Cobbers head cross country coach

MOORHEAD — Concordia Cobbers men's and women's head cross country coach Laura Januszewski is stepping down from her post to accept a position as the technology integrationist at Pelican Rapids High School, Cobbers Athletics announced in a press release on Wednesday. She will also coach the cross country and track and field teams.
Utah Statekslsports.com

Four Utah Warriors Named To USA Men’s XVs National Team Roster

CHERRY HILL, Colo. – The USA Men’s XVs National Team has announced their 30-man roster that features four members of the Utah Warriors. The roster will represent the United States on the team’s United Kingdom tour next month. Among the 30 players selected to travel with USA Rugby are Utah...
Worldeverythinghorseuk.co.uk

It’s a wrap for Equestrian Festival Baborówko cross-country: Day 3

It’s a wrap for Equestrian Festival Baborówko cross-country. Saturday was cross-country day for the Equestrian Festival Baborówko CCI4*-S, CCI4*-L and CCI2*-YH rounds. The CCI3*-S, CCI2*-S and CCI1*-Intro finished their showjumping tests. The riders had to face not only the demanding courses, but also the changing and challenging weather. In the...
Miles City, MTBillings Gazette

Miles City's Annamarie Caruso signs with Dawson CC for cross country

BILLINGS — Miles City senior Annamarie Caruso has signed with Dawson Community College to run cross country, Miles City activities director Kyle Dunfee announced Tuesday. Caruso finished 99th at the Class A state cross country meet in October with a time of 26 minutes, 9.4 seconds. She ran more than three minutes faster at the 2019 State A meet to place 73rd, and she ran a personal-best 22:23.8 at the Eastern A Fall Classic eight days before state.
Sportspikecountycourier.com

Delaware Valley track and field/cross country signing

Senior runner Adam Kanterman signed with Division II Lander University. Adam is one of the captains on the cross country team. He was a two-time state qualifier for cross country and a three-time Lackawanna League all-star. Adam is a member of Quiz Bowl, Geocaching Club, Interact Club, FBLA and National...