PIVOT! PopSockets Selling Friends Reunion PopGrips

By Charlotte Henry
Mac Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Friends Reunion is finally here (available via HBO in the U.S, Sky/NOW in the UK). To celebrate, PopSockets has a range of PopGrips inspired by the show. The range from PopSockets includes PopGrips emblazoned with famous moments and catchphrases from the show – including ‘”pivot!” and “hug and roll.” There is also one with the Central Perk logo and another with lobsters on. Obviously. The costs between US$15 and US$20. Shipping is free on all domestic orders over US$25.

