Turn a Blank Wood Block Into a Cute Summer Treat!
Do you have a tray you like to decorate for each holiday/season? Seems like tiered trays or a tray of any kind is trending right now in home décor. So, I'm jumping on the bandwagon. Truth be told I've had one for awhile but it held my alexa, keys and a couple other things...not really any décor so time to get with it. Seems like we ALWAYS have a project of some sort going on and therefore, we have lots of extras. This time I'm working with a wood blank that I've cut to size and sanded. I grabbed it and 3 colors... Take a guess at what I'm making!www.hometalk.com