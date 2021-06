DIY flower crowns are set to be one of the hottest DIY projects this summer and we’re here to show you how they’re done! With floral crafts enjoying a surge in popularity and weddings on the rise as lockdown restrictions slowly lift, expect to see more and more folksy floral headgear in the months to come. Flower crowns make a beautiful bridesmaid accessory, as well as a chance to capture some festival vibes at home, even if you do have to wait until next year to go to the real thing! We’ve pretty much been obsessed with them ever since we watched Midsommar recently (the 2019 film, set in a flower bedecked Swedish folk festival, may be a horror film, but the set and costumes are incredible).