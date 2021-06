Has any bench player captured the hearts, minds, and imaginations of Philadelphia 76ers fans the world over as quickly as Tony Bradley?. “BBall” Paul Reed maybe. And Marco Belinelli. Really, there are a ton of players who fit that bill, as our fair city has kind of made it a low-key pastime to stan fringe players beyond their abilities and overinflate their abilities to sometimes detrimental degrees, but still, the love affair between Bradley and the Sixers fans was at near Mike Scott-levels in the month of March, without so much as an ounce of realization that maybe, just maybe he wouldn’t still be on the team by season’s end.