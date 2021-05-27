Residential Integrators Can Benefit from Blockchain Tech and Cryptocurrency Adoption

If college dropouts can bloom into tech tsars, ambitious teenagers with their derring-do can also take a shot at redefining entrepreneurial success. A year after he finished school, Sowmay Jain nursed an ambition of becoming a chartered accountant but opted out and so did his brother Samyak Jain, then a first-year computer science student. With a shared passion for finance and a firm belief in the power of the internet, both as their tutor and as a medium to leverage someday, they found themselves in Bengaluru at a hackathon in August 2018. It was ETHIndia which is a leading Ethereum event for developers to develop a product in a couple of days. Ethereum, very loosely, is a blockchain-based software platform with its coin – ether – like bitcoin. Ethereum is also defined as a platform for “smart contracts” where business rules come encapsulated with the software.