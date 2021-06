We’ve all seen the devastating stories of blackouts during February’s cold storm in Texas, leading to the deaths of more than 200 people. Early analyses indicate that blackouts were concentrated in low-income communities of color, and that a disproportionate number of the deaths were of people of color. Experts say many of these deaths could have been prevented by strengthening both physical and social infrastructure to protect vulnerable residents, like back-up power grids for low-income residents experiencing blackouts, and plans to ensure disabled residents could access ongoing power for essential medical devices. As Governor Newsom and the California legislature debate the state’s climate budget this summer, California must heed lessons from the failures of Texan leaders.