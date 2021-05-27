DHS Releases Cybersecurity Rules for Pipeline Operators

Emergency and disaster management briefing for May 28, 2021: New regulations boost the preparedness of California’s electric suppliers; Oregon faces an increased risk of wildfires with drought-parched forests and grasslands; worker shortages fuel the backlog of container cargo ships waiting to be offloaded at ports in the United States; the NWCG urges decision-makers to seek ways to reduce wildland firefighter smoke exposure; staffing shortages loom ahead of wildland fires as severe drought encompasses much of the West; ambulance production is delayed as microchip shortages plague automotive companies; DHS/TSA released a Security Directive that outlines new regulations for critical pipeline owners and operators; and the FBI issued a new alert for Conti cyberattacks targeting healthcare and first responder agencies.