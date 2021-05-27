DHS Releases Cybersecurity Rules for Pipeline Operators
Today, the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced a Security Directive for critical pipeline companies. The Security Directive will require critical pipeline owners and operators to report confirmed and potential cybersecurity incidents to the DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and to designate a Cybersecurity Coordinator, to be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.www.macobserver.com