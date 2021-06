BOSTON — Jasiel Correia II, once hailed as the boy wonder when he became mayor of Fall River at age 23, is now a convicted felon at age 29. Correia was found guilty on 21 of the 24 federal charges he faced as he stood accused of defrauding investors in his app SnoOwl before becoming mayor, and then extorting marijuana companies seeking to do business in Fall River once he was in office.