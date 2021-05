Apple has announced a new 11-inch iPad Pro alongside the MiniLED-equipped 12.9-inch variant. While the former doesn’t have a MiniLED display, it still packs plenty of upgrades. The new iPad Pro is powered by the same silicon that runs the MacBook Pro – Apple M1 – and it now supports 5G, a Thunderbolt port, and more, making it a tempting buy. If you are planning to purchase one or upgrade from an older one, we suggest you get a case as well since if you are anything like me (who drops his gadgets frequently), you’re going to appreciate a good case. Here is a list of the best cases for the 11-inch iPad Pro you can buy right now.