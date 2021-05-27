Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Are You Ready for Some “House Jewelry”? A DIY Rain Chain!

hometalk.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a Blue Sky Sunny Day like Today, a Gutter without a Downspout is Not a Problem. But When It Rains, without the Downspout…Ugh, We Have a Big Puddle, Muddy Mess. Here is a Simple DIY Fix that is Super Reasonable, Easy to Do, and So Fun to See!. A...

www.hometalk.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain Water#Rain Barrels#Diy#Jewelry#Diy#Fun Home#Water Features#Super Reasonable#Amazon Link#Rain Chains#Decorative Planter Pot#Decorative Pot#Sparkle#Collection#Rains#Muddy Mess#Copper Pails#Beds#Blue Sky#French Drain
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Video Gamesotakustudy.com

Get Ready to Flip Some Luxury Houses by Years End

Owning a luxury home may be the dream of many, but developers like Frozen District are making it possible to make these fantasies possible in a virtual realm. Nearly a year after first announcing that the downloadable content was being developed, they have confirmed that the Luxury expansion DLC for House Flipper will be launching sometime in Q4 2021.
Interior DesignPosted by
Reader's Digest

DIY Closet Organization Ideas That Will Help You Get Ready Faster

Decided it’s time to organize your closet once and for all? Good for you. While it can be challenging to face years and years’ worth of clothing crammed onto closet shelves, dozens of mismatched hangers, and the mountains of shoes and handbags scattered on your closet’s floor, the good news is: even a messy closet doesn’t have to look that way forever. And while there are no set rules on how to organize your closet, we’ve come up with some amazing ideas to help you create the best closet system for your wardrobe (and your space!) so you’ll no longer have to feel uneasy and embarrassed about it.
Beauty & Fashionreviewed.com

8 best places you can buy men’s jewelry online

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Many of the men's fashion icons of 2021 are boldly stepping out decked out in jewelry. Harry Styles is habitually seen wearing a fist full of rings, Jonah Hill always has a chain around his neck, and it’s tough to find an image of A$AP Rocky not wearing a bracelet.
LifestyleRecycled Crafts

14 Mini Pinatas You Can DIY

Do you know what is better than a Party pinata? A mini party pinata! Mini Pinatas can be used during a birthday party as a typical pinata. and just the birthday girl or boy gets to smash it, but one of my favourite ways to use a DIY mini pinata is to actually gift them as the take-home favors. I mean what says “party” more than a mini pinata? Obviously, though you will need to hand make one of these mini pinatas for each and every child that attends the party, that could be a little too much effort. You can also purchase these Mini pinatas.
Home & Gardengoodshomedesign.com

12 Summer Pallet Ideas You Can DIY This Weekend

The nice weather is here, and this means a lot of new projects for your garden. If you feel crafty this weekend, why not try an outdoor DIY project to prepare your garden for the summer hangouts. And of course, since all these ideas must be easy to make for everyone, you can use one of the DIY-enthusiasts favorite material: pallets.
Apparel101 WIXX

Are You Ready For Stiletto Crocs?

Here’s the dumbest new fashion trend no one will be able to afford anyway. The brand Balenciaga is going to start selling STILETTO CROCS. They debuted at a virtual fashion show online the other day. And yes . . . they’re more or less just regular Crocs with a massive high-heel on the back. But it’s not as pointy as a normal stiletto . . . probably because you’d immediately break both of your ankles. Word is…about $850 a pair. OH…That’s all? LOL.
Interior Designdigsdigs.com

36 Cozy And Stylish Corner Window Nook Ideas

Windows are a must for every space as they enliven any room, they can be bay, bow, usual, floor to ceiling ones and many other, and I’d like to tell you of corner windows. Corner windows aren’t often seen in homes but they have several great advantages: they bring much natural light to the space, they provide amazing views and they create a nook that can be used in various ways. I’d like to share some ideas and ways to style such a corner window nook to make maximum of it.
LifestylePosted by
SPY

Get Your Backyard Summer-Ready With These Outdoor Picnic Tables

With warm weather finally upon us, the time for al fresco dining has arrived. Outdoor picnic tables are ideal for summer dinners, BBQs, and family gatherings of all kinds, and after a long period of social distancing, we want to spend as much time outside with friends and family as possible this summer. The right outdoor picnic table can add a sense of coziness to any backyard, creating a safe haven for good food, conversations, and screen-free bonding time.
Saint Paul, MNArkansas Online

Couple modifies dream house do-it-yourself-style

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The challenge: Architect Wale Falade and his wife, Funmi Okanla-Falade, bought their 1937 house in St. Paul about three years ago with dreams of making it their own. The brick-and-stucco house near Hamline University, which had been used as a rental property, "was not perfect," Falade said. "But there was a lot we could do with it." Before the couple made an offer on the house, he made a sketch for his wife to show her what was possible. "That was my pitch," he said.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

15 Awesome DIY Pallet Wood Furniture Ideas You Have To Craft

Just when you thought you’ve seen all of the pallet crafts you can imagine, we’re back with yet another set of fresh projects that should keep you busy for a weekend. But how can we resist these projects? If you have the chance to build awesome DIY pallet wood furniture that will cost you next to nothing, it would be a waste not to take it. That’s why we’ve embarked on an endless quest of browsing for awesome DIY projects made using pallet or reclaimed wood.
ShoppingPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Target Is Selling Pop-Up Gazebo Domes That Are Way Cooler Than Your Average Tent

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There’s nothing better than enjoying a meal al fresco in the warm, summer breeze. But pesky mosquitos and gnats can ruin a good time fast. Luckily, Target is selling a selection of gazebo domes that provide a barrier between your patio set and the bugs that want nothing more than to, well, bug you.
Interior Designtmj4.com

DIY Projects to Help You Destress This Summer!

Give your old appliances a new look with a Perfectly DeStressed DIY project! Owner Kristin Gambaccini is here to share a home improvement DIY that will save your wallet. You can preorder Kristin’s new book, Crafty Family Ideas, on Amazon. Learn more about Perfectly DeStressed by visiting kristingambacciniblog.com.
Food & Drinksromper.com

This DIY Popsicle Chalk Is Made With Stuff You Probably Already Have

What’s better than a refreshing popsicle on a hot, summer day? Well, nothing really, but Camp Romper’s DIY popsicle chalk activity comes close. The best part is that you probably already have everything you need at home to make them. (And if you don’t, none of the ingredients you’ll need to buy will break the piggy bank.)
ApparelPosted by
whowhatwear

And Now, 7 Fine Jewelry Brands You're About to Fall in Love With

It goes without saying that fine jewelry can be an extremely special investment. While you the high-quality materials in each piece plays a part, they also often symbolize something beyond their material value. Whether it’s a beautiful engagement ring from your S.O. or a necklace you bought for yourself to celebrate a major achievement, jewelry from gorgeous fine jewelry brands is something anyone can get excited about.
Lifestylehomebnc.com

19 DIY Wind Chimes that will Make You Enjoy the Summer Breeze More

Utilize those recycled and spare items lying around your home to create the best DIY wind chimes on the block! You may want to jazz up your space with some spare planting pots that you can arrange as an original work of art. There is also beautiful music to be heard from beads, bells, and spoons. Nearly any item can be used to create these one-of-a-kind homemade wind chime designs.
Apparelholrmagazine.com

Jewelry Trends In 2021: 6 Items That You Should Invest In

Being a fashionable person means you have to add some personal touches and small details here and there to make your outfits stand out. Nothing makes clothes stand out better than a unique piece of jewelry. Since there is no right way to wear jewelry, you need to add your own creativity to the mix in order to show your character. The key is choosing the right kind of accessories and jewelry that can help you show your true fashionable colours and allow you to use the trends in your favour. Here are some of the best jewelry trends in 2021 that you should definitely consider investing in.
LifestyleRecycled Crafts

102 Floral Machine Embroidery Designs

In many places, the month of June is full of glorious flowers blooming. Why not bring some of that floral beauty into your machine embroidery designs. You can with these beautiful patterns that can be purchased at Embroidery Machine Designs. Rows of flowers are in this lovely set that has...
Home & Gardenbitchute.com

Bird House Series part 3: DIY Outhouse

Okay. I got a weird look from my husband when I said I was building an outhouse. But hey, I think it was a great idea and it was so fun to make!. This SUPER simple build even comes with more detailed view of the cuts I made. Hopefu…
Interior Designtheeverygirl.com

25 Home Decor Items That Will Refresh Your Home for Summer

Shuffling around the living room to make space for the latest summer home decor is one of the most fun things to do. Sometimes the changes are small—a new scented candle here and a fresh bunch of greenery there—and other times they’re more noticeable, like a new throw pillow for the couch or an additional art piece for the bathroom. Come summertime, it’s all about lightening things up with linens, florals, woven textures, and cheerful accessories that match the mood we’re in when the sun is shining and a margarita’s in one hand. Of course, the big investments like couches, rugs, and window treatments remain untouched (and all boucle and sherpa home decor will stay exactly where it is, thank you very much!), but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of little ways to bring in nods to the warmer weather. Below, we’ve rounded up 25 summer home decor items to make the most of the season.
Home & GardenPosted by
BobVila

Solved! What is a Rain Chain?

Q: I want to replace my unattractive downspouts with something just as functional, only created for beauty—both visual and auditory. Can you tell me, what is a rain chain? Does it work as a downspout, and can I use one to collect rainwater in a basin or rain barrel?. Rain...