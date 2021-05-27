Are You Ready for Some “House Jewelry”? A DIY Rain Chain!

Shuffling around the living room to make space for the latest summer home decor is one of the most fun things to do. Sometimes the changes are small—a new scented candle here and a fresh bunch of greenery there—and other times they’re more noticeable, like a new throw pillow for the couch or an additional art piece for the bathroom. Come summertime, it’s all about lightening things up with linens, florals, woven textures, and cheerful accessories that match the mood we’re in when the sun is shining and a margarita’s in one hand. Of course, the big investments like couches, rugs, and window treatments remain untouched (and all boucle and sherpa home decor will stay exactly where it is, thank you very much!), but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of little ways to bring in nods to the warmer weather. Below, we’ve rounded up 25 summer home decor items to make the most of the season.