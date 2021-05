If you're an Apple Watch user, one of the most frustrating omissions is finally remedied: Spotify users can now save offline music to their wrist. You'll need to be a Spotify Premium user to download the music to your smartwatch, but now Spotift subscribers wanting to be truly set free from taking their phone with them on a hike or run will be able to do so. While Deezer has just added the same functionality to the Watch, up to this point you've only been able to play Apple Music tracks offline.