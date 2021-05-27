Opinion: There's nothing complicated about Israeli human rights violations against Palestinians

The US secretary of state has reportedly warned Israeli leaders that evicting Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem could lead to “conflict and war” amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.Antony Blinken, who visited Jerusalem earlier this week, told American media actions that could “spark another round of violence” had to be avoided.His comments come after an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas, the Gaza Strip’s militant rulers, which left more than 250 people dead.Most of the victims were killed in Gaza, where 66 children died in the explosion of violence earlier this month. Twelve people - including...