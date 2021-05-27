newsbreak-logo
Middle East

Opinion: There's nothing complicated about Israeli human rights violations against Palestinians

By Domenic Purdy
LSU Reveille
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s not mince words: Israel is an apartheid state, occupying and displacing native Palestinians. Even before its founding in 1948 as a Jewish state, Israel expelled and subjected Palestinians in an attempt to give the Jewish people a home following the devastating effects of the Holocaust. In creating a preventative measure for another anti-Semitic Holocaust, an apartheid state was established, slowly colonizing Palestine until only Gaza and the West Bank remained as “the world’s largest open-air prison.”

