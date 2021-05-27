Best Data Warehouse Software & Tools 2021

Over the years, I have seen many PhD-holding data scientists spend weeks or months building highly effective machine learning pipelines that (theoretically) will deliver real-world value. Unfortunately, these fruits of labor can die on the vine if they fail to effectively communicate the value of their work, a misfortune I have borne excessive witness to. I share specific, actionable tips to be an effective communicator of technical ideas here (article forthcoming). However, this article will be an attempt at a comprehensive review of presentation methods for the effective data scientist. If you know of more, please share in the comments below!