The EU has to come down hard on Belarus - and fast

European Union leaders are often mocked for their meaningless expressions of concern when confronted with the world's cruelest regimes. This time has been different. After Belarusian authorities forced down a commercial aircraft flying between two European cities on Sunday, using an apparent bomb threat to extract a dissident journalist, there was outrage. Within little more than a day, the EU had advised its own airlines to circumvent the country, prepared to bar Belarus's flag carrier and threatened tougher punishments.