A short drive around Portland and its surrounding neighbors and you'll see a common sign continuously popping up. HELP WANTED is seemingly posted everywhere. From gas stations to pharmacies to landscaping companies to restaurants. The hospitality industry in particular has faced innumerable challenges during the pandemic and with restrictions being lifted are now in scramble mode to fill key positions on their staff in order to reopen fully. Some restaurants and bars are having success, others are not. And for one Portland restaurant, the staffing challenge has gotten so severe, they've been forced to close until they can fix it.