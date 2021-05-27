ATU Statement on the Tragedy in San Jose
Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) International President John Costa released the following statement on the fatal shooting at a VTA rail facility in San Jose, California: “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the multiple fatalities and injuries at a shooting today at a VTA rail facility in San Jose, California. Our hearts and prayers are with our sisters, brothers and their families at ATU Local 265. We are working to provide support and assistance to the victims’ families and everyone impacted by this tragic event.”www.dclabor.org