Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oakland, CA

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf shows support for Wednesday’s South Bay tragedy

By maureenmahoney
kgoradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Morning Show with Nikki Medoro welcomes Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf to explain how other Bay Area cities are supporting San Jose through Wednesday’s VTA mass shooting. Schaaf also describes some of the creative ways they’re trying to get more residents vaccinated. “It’s just the most devastating experience for a...

www.kgoradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Government
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
San Jose, CA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Libby Schaaf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Bay#Guns#Common Sense#Mental Health#Bay Area#Tragedy#Community#Ap Photo#Vta#Mayor Libby Schaaf#Shooting#News#Conversation#Cities#Crisis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
San Jose, CAEast Bay Times

San Jose: New Willow Glen housing facility for unhoused people welcomes first residents

SAN JOSE — A year and a half of sleeping in a car has been “murder” on Frederick Peña’s legs and back. For about two weeks last year, the recliner of his seat inside a 2001 Honda Accord broke, leaving the bearded 60-year-old man with the uncomfortable bedtime routine of falling asleep upright. Though he managed to find a safe place to park at a church in Mountain View, Peña said he never tired in seeking help from anyone who would listen.
San Francisco, CASFist

Sunday Links: Large Homeless Encampment in San Francisco to Be Removed Monday

The smattering of tents and cars on a state-owned parking lot under Interstate 80 in San Francisco is expected to be removed Monday. The Coalition on Homelessness is saying that the SF's moratorium on evictions during the pandemic applies only to residential spaces — but the law, however, wasn't designed to deal with this kind of situation; the California Highway Patrol is scheduled to clear the encampment at 450 Fifth Street on Monday. [NBC Bay Area]
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
Alameda, CAMercury News

Oakland deputy chief named new Alameda police chief

The city of Alameda’s next top cop — taking over a department currently facing heavy scrutiny for the in-custody death of a man last month — will be Oakland Police Department Deputy Chief Nishant Joshi, who is well regarded both within the department and the community, the city announced Monday.
Oakland, CASFGate

Here's what Bay Area residents want to hold onto after the pandemic

--- "I never want to commute regularly again, to minimize that I have family responsibilities and my life isn't just work. I don't want to go back to minimizing my family for my job. Mornings were a rush of getting the kids out of bed and ready to drop off at school in the 15-minute drop-off window, so I could crush into rush-hour BART (crossing my fingers for no delays), feeling perpetually behind. At promptly 5, I made the reverse trip desperately hoping for no hitch to be one of the last parents to pick up before 6 p.m. and not be fined for being late if BART has an issue. Then it's drive home, feed the kids something fast and press for homework and to-dos for the next day. Then I can get back to work and check on things after 9 until I can't keep my eyes open anymore. Rise and repeat. I don't want to go back to that. I want to keep cooking dinner at a reasonable hour on weeknights and spending time together. I want to keep sleep and balance and come collective empathy. I want to keep the appreciation that life is with people and work is not the only thing in people's lives." —C. Whittle.
Sausalito, CASFGate

Saturday Morning News Roundup

Two experts in air quality testified before U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in the latest round of litigation over the city of Sausalito's attempt to close the homeless encampment at Dunphy Park and move the campers to Marinship Park. Dunphy Park contains 160,000 square feet of recreational space adjoining Richardson...
California Statemarinelink.com

Fire-Stricken Containership Starts Transit to Port of Oakland

The Unified Command, consisting of the U.S. Coast Guard, the State of California, and Witt O'Brien's said Sunday it was coordinating the safe transit of a container ship 80 miles southwest of Big Sur to the Port of Oakland, California after the ship had reported an engine fire on Friday.
Oakland, CAinvesting.com

Two dead after shooting in East Oakland, California - NBC Bay Area

(Reuters) - Two male victims died from gunshot wounds on Sunday night after a shooting was reported in East Oakland, California, NBC Bay Area reported https:// citing Oakland Police. The shooting was first reported at 5:53 p.m. local time on Sunday in the 2500 block of Highland Avenue in the...
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose’s big gamble with Measure H might be illegal

Seventy-three percent of San Jose voters went all-in for more card room tables last November. But state officials say that increasing that number might be illegal. At the end of last year, San Jose voters overwhelmingly approved Measure H, which allows local casinos to increase the number of tables if they agreed to pay the... The post San Jose’s big gamble with Measure H might be illegal appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Oakland, CANBC Bay Area

AAPI Community Holds ‘Unity Against Hate' Rally in Oakland

There were a number of rallies that were held in cities across the nation and in the Bay Area Saturday to denounce anti Asian hate and promote unity. In Oakland, a rally drew politicians and a diverse group community members. “We don’t tolerate any kind of hatred of all races,”...
Oakland, CAPosted by
MercuryNews

Oakland airport eyes huge expansion, new terminal, new gates

OAKLAND — Oakland International Airport is eyeing a major expansion of the East Bay aviation hub and is seeking public input regarding the wide-ranging project. The project would create a brand-new terminal and modernize the existing terminals, all of which would bring about a dramatic increase in the number of gates at the airport, public documents being circulated by Oakland International Airport officials show.
Oakland, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Hundreds blow whistles against anti-Asian violence in Oakland

A shrill noise briefly filled the air in Oakland’s Chinatown just after noon on Saturday as hundreds of people blew bright yellow whistles while rallying against anti-Asian violence. The plastic whistles, attached to wristbands, were handed out to participants in the Unity Against Hate rally in front of the Pacific...