Cancer

The Mind-Blowing Science of Starving Cancer with Food with Dr. William Li

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth is not simply the absence of disease. Health is an active state. Your body has within it five health defense systems: angiogenesis, stem cells, the microbiome, DNA protection, and immunity. These systems are responsible for maintaining our health and resisting the regular hazards we all face every day as part of ordinary life—and they heal us when disease inflicts damage in our body. By knowing how these systems defend your body like a fortress, you can tap into their health powers to live a longer, healthier life.

Canceronclive.com

Dr. Socinski on the Evolving Paradigm of Targeted Therapy in Lung Cancer

Mark A. Socinski, MD, discusses the evolving paradigm of targeted therapy in lung cancer. Mark A. Socinski, MD, executive medical director of the AdventHealth Cancer Institute, discusses the evolving paradigm of targeted therapy in lung cancer. During week 2 of the 2021 AACR Annual Meeting, Socinski gave a presentation on...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Marazzi on the Goals of Examining Topotecan in COVID-19 and Cancer

Ivan Marazzi, PhD, discusses the goals for examining topotecan as a treatment for patients with COVID-19 and cancer in India and Brazil. Ivan Marazzi, PhD, an associate professor at Mount Sinai, discusses the goals for examining topotecan as a treatment for patients with COVID-19 and cancer in India and Brazil.
Canceronclive.com

Yale Cancer Center’s Dr. Lieping Chen Elected to Prestigious National Academy of Sciences

As one of the highest honors in the scientific field, Lieping Chen, MD, PhD, was elected to the National Academy of Sciences. As one of the highest honors in the scientific field, Lieping Chen, MD, PhD, United Technologies Corporation Professor in Cancer Research, Professor of Immunobiology, Dermatology, and of Medical Oncology, and Co-Director of the Cancer Immunology Program at Yale Cancer Center, was elected to the National Academy of Sciences (NAS). Chen was one of 120 new members honored for 2021, including 59 women and 30 international members, in recognition of their distinguished and continuing achievements in original research. There were three additional members elected from Yale University.
CancerMedical News Today

Cancer advances: Dr. William G. Nelson discusses genome sequencing and immunotherapy

Dr. Nelson is also the editor-in-chief of Cancer Today, the magazine of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR). What follows is a lightly edited version of Dr. Nelson’s response when we asked him which areas of cancer research he was most excited about. He particularly focuses on data presented at this year’s AACR Annual Meeting, held virtually.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Monk on Guidelines for Maintenance PARP Inhibitors in Ovarian Cancer

Bradley J. Monk, MD, FACS, FACOG, highlights current guidelines for utilizing maintenance PARP inhibitors in the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer. Bradley J. Monk, MD, FACS, FACOG, professor, Division of Gynecologic Oncology, Arizona Oncology (US Oncology Network), University of Arizona College of Medicine, Creighton University School of Medicine at St. Joseph’s Hospital; medical director, Gynecologic Program, US Oncology Research Network; and co-director, GOG Partners, highlights current guidelines for utilizing maintenance PARP inhibitors in the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Gallego on the Impact of COVID-19 on Cancer Care in Spain

Jose Maria Mazarico Gallego, MD, discusses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cancer care in Spain. Jose Maria Mazarico Gallego, MD, of the Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre in Madrid, Spain, discusses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cancer care in Spain. During the COVID-19 pandemic, cancer care...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Chern on Future Research Directions in Ovarian Cancer

Jing-Yi Chern, MD, ScM, discusses future research directions in the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer. Jing-Yi Chern, MD, ScM, a gynecologic oncologist at Moffitt Cancer Center, discusses future research directions in the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer. Currently, at Moffit Cancer Center, there are efforts underway to identify...
CancerAustin Daily Herald

HI’s Dr. Hoeppner receives American Cancer Society grant to study lung cancer

Funding will aid in research of small cell lung cancer. The Hormel Institute (HI) announced that Dr. Luke Hoeppner, PhD, assistant professor and leader of the HI’s Cancer Biology research section, has been awarded an American Cancer Society (ACS) Research Scholar Grant of $789,000. The four-year grant, which is the most prestigious research award given by the ACS, will allow Hoeppner to conduct research into understanding and treating small cell lung cancer.
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Owonikoko on the Efficacy of Selpercatinib in Pre-Treated and Untreated RET+ Thyroid Cancer

Taofeek Owonikoko MD, PhD, MSCR, discusses the efficacy of selpercatinib in pre-treated and treatment-naive patients with RET fusion–positive medullary thyroid cancer. Taofeek Owonikoko MD, PhD, MSCR, a professor and vice chair for faculty development in the Department of Hematology and Medical Oncology at Emory University School of Medicine, and co-leader of the Discovery & Developmental Therapeutics Program at Winship Cancer Institute, discusses the efficacy of selpercatinib (Retevmo) in pre-treated and treatment-naive patients with RET fusion–positive medullary thyroid cancer.
Healthokcfox.com

Amy's Take: Fighting Cancer With Food

Health and lifestyle contributor Amy Mcree is back with a quick and easy recipe that is good to you and for you when it comes to fighting cancer. To find more of Amy’s Take on a healthier lifestyle, visit earthtoamy.com.
Rochester, MNNewswise

Dr. Cheryl Willman named executive director of Mayo Clinic Cancer Programs, Director, Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Cheryl Willman, M.D., has been named executive director of Mayo Clinic Cancer Programs and director of Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Willman comes to Mayo Clinic from University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center, where she has served as director and CEO for 20 years. Under Dr. Willman's leadership, University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center has become one of the most preeminent National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the nation.
ScienceInverse

Science debunks food myth that stretches back to Gengis Khan

It is perhaps the greatest agony: Watching food you paid good money for — or worse, painstakingly cooked — tumble to the floor. Children may be traumatized by their ice cream slipping off the cone to the curb, but food lovers carry this fear with them right into adulthood. There is one known salve: the 5-second rule.
Kidsfuncheap.com

Storytime Science for Kids Online: The Food Episode

Join us for Storytime Science-a storybook read-aloud, followed by a simple activity geared toward young children. This May, the Exploratorium’s own Vivian Altmann reads Every Night is Pizza Night by J. Kenji Lopez-Alt, illustrated by Gianna Ruggiero. Pipo loves pizza. She thinks it’s the best! But a tour of her...
LifestyleKokomo Tribune

Alvia Lewis Frey: The mind of a defective food inspector

While grocery shopping with my husband a few weeks ago, I picked up a container of Southwestern dip. “I’m taking this container to the manager,” I announced. “It is expired and should not be on the shelf.”. Dan — who has been with me on numerous occasions when I spied...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Mind-Blowing Discovery in Neuroscience: Information From Neurons Can Take Unexpected Turns

The world of science is once again under a major shock, as the knowledge researchers had about neurons is being challenged even more. Until recently, scientists knew that a neuron sends electrochemical signals through its axons to another neuron’s dendrites in order to share information. While there’s nothing wrong here, a new study shows that the same pattern can also take a slightly different turn.
Sciencedelawarebusinessnow.com

Forward View: Science food, Pleather and the hype cycle

After a 20-year surge in organic everything, the next big trend might be “science food.”. I’m seeing just so many things happening in how we automate food production… from vertical farming,hydroponics,autonomous tractors, and aquaculture,to finding new uses for seaweed, mushrooms, and hemp. One hot recent trend has been plant-based meats,...