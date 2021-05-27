The Mind-Blowing Science of Starving Cancer with Food with Dr. William Li
Health is not simply the absence of disease. Health is an active state. Your body has within it five health defense systems: angiogenesis, stem cells, the microbiome, DNA protection, and immunity. These systems are responsible for maintaining our health and resisting the regular hazards we all face every day as part of ordinary life—and they heal us when disease inflicts damage in our body. By knowing how these systems defend your body like a fortress, you can tap into their health powers to live a longer, healthier life.drhyman.com