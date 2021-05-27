The Mind-Blowing Science of Starving Cancer with Food with Dr. William Li

As one of the highest honors in the scientific field, Lieping Chen, MD, PhD, was elected to the National Academy of Sciences. As one of the highest honors in the scientific field, Lieping Chen, MD, PhD, United Technologies Corporation Professor in Cancer Research, Professor of Immunobiology, Dermatology, and of Medical Oncology, and Co-Director of the Cancer Immunology Program at Yale Cancer Center, was elected to the National Academy of Sciences (NAS). Chen was one of 120 new members honored for 2021, including 59 women and 30 international members, in recognition of their distinguished and continuing achievements in original research. There were three additional members elected from Yale University.