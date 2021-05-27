Cancel
Yvonne Strahovski On That Epic Season 4 ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Scene & Waterford Baby Paternity Allegations

By Megan McLachlan
Cover picture for the articleAwards Daily talks to The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Yvonne Strahovski about twists and turns in Season 4 and speculation about baby-daddies. *Spoilers Ahead*. Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu sees Yvonne Strahovski’s Serena Joy being treated a bit like a handmaid. She’s kept in tight quarters with no freedom (although it’s pretty fancy-looking for a detention center) and she’s pregnant (remember that last hoorah-in-the-sack for the Waterfords?).

