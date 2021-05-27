Yvonne Strahovski On That Epic Season 4 ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ Scene & Waterford Baby Paternity Allegations

Have “The Handmaid’s Tale” finally turned the corner? After four seasons of horrors and betrayal, our heroine, June/Offred (Elisabeth Moss) was pushed, almost against her will, into the relative freedom of Canada. Meanwhile, her former captors and abusers, the Commander (Joseph Fiennes) and Serena Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski) are also in the Great White North. The pair have been on trial for numerous crimes against humanity in a de facto United States courtroom. But, the hit Hulu series has certainly liked to tease and then rip away any sense of optimism in this exploration of the authoritarian alternate timeline Margaret Atwood first devised in her landmark 1985 novel. Somewhat surprisingly, Fiennes suggests hope and a fight against the evils of Gilead (formerly a portion of the continental United States) might just be on the horizon.