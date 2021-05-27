Hospitals adapting to changing COVID conditions
In this past year of pandemic, Orange County alone has experienced over 5,000 deaths resulting from Covid-19, five times the average seasonal flu mortality rates. Over 250,000 plus symptomatic cases resulted in hospitalization, skilled nursing facility care or some form of quarantined isolation. Most of these individuals over the past year endured, or succumbed, to Covid-19 deprived of the comforting support or vigilant advocacy of family or friends.event-newsenterprise.com