Hospitals adapting to changing COVID conditions

It is a fact that most people visit hospitals to improve their health. However, a new study has shown that during the COVID19 pandemic around half of all COVID19 patients who have been hospitalized have left the hospitals in much worse condition as compared to when they have been admitted. A team of experts from Michigan Medicine has looked at the cases of COVID19 long haulers and other side effects. Experts have claimed that nearly 45 percent of patients who have survived COVID19 have been discharged from the hospital with drastically less physical function. A pediatric psychiatrist, Dr. Alecia K. Daunter has said that although these patients have survived the disease they have been discharged from the hospitals in much worse health conditions than before. She has said that if they have required outpatient therapy and now they are being discharged with a cane, it shows that something has wrong with their discharge plan.