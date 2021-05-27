Oscar Legends: The Lee Grant Interview

In our inaugural Oscar Legends segment, AwardsDaily had the pleasure of Zooming with 5-time Academy Award nominee and 2-time Oscar winner Lee Grant. In her teens, Grant began her stage career on Broadway and was immediately cast in her first film William Wyler’s Detective Story in 1951. For that role, she received a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination. However, almost immediately, she was blacklisted by the House UnAmerican Activities Committee for calling out the group in a Eulogy for her friend and collaborator J. Edward Bromberg. The actor was being pressured by the committee to name names and died of a heart attack. Grant could not get work in film or TV for 12 years.