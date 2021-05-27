Buying into new seed

When looking at seed catalogs or seed packets in a garden center for purchasing vegetable or flower seed, there are terms a gardener needs to be familiar with. The terms "treated" and "untreated" refer to whether a fungicide has been applied to the seeds. Treated means the fungicide has been applied. You can tell by looking at the seeds. Many will have a pinkish or yellow color. The label on the seed packet should tell what the fungicide is. Many times, treated seeds are for the commercial grower and not the average home grower. Some seed catalogs will give you a choice of treated or untreated seeds. Seeds with a USDA Organic Certification must be untreated.