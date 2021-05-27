Slovak composer, 80

"Her search leads her into archives and libraries." Film Movement has released this documentary film (and it's available to watch already) and there's a new trailer for those who haven't heard about this yet. Women Composers (aka Komponistinnen) is a German doc film about the mysterious lack of well known female composers. Accomplished Leipzig pianist Kyra Steckeweh decided to look back at the history of female composers and realized there have been a few, though rather unknown and they never were that famous. She did discover three of them you probably haven't heard of before: Mel Bonis, Lili Boulanger, and Fanny Mendelssohn-Hensel. The film highlights the historical and personal circumstances under which these three remarkable women created their works in the 19th and early 20th centuries. And it ask questions like What barriers did they have to overcome and how did they manage to cope with the obstacles of their time? The hope is that perhaps by telling their stories, maybe it will inspire even more women to become composers. This trailer has a very strange voiceover, but it seems like a fascinating dive into music history nonetheless.