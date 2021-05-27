newsbreak-logo
Music

Slovak composer, 80

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe leading Slovak composer Juraj Hatrík has died in the month of his 80th birthday. Living all his life in Bratislava, he wrote fairytale operas and favoured neo-classicism in many of his orchestral works. The music is not always what you’d expect.

