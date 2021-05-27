newsbreak-logo
Listen here to Sibelius world premiere

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is last night’s unearthed overture, played only once before in 1900. Finnish critics are calling it ‘ a sensational discovery’. You see it here first (outside Finland).

slippedisc.com
