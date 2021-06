A construction project is not an easy feat to start with and requires a great deal of intelligent and secure planning from the word go. In case you are starting a construction project, it’s more likely that you will be scrutinizing the various cost items in your budget and finding effective ways of completing the task successfully. With so many involvements and costs incurred in a project, you might be doubting the inclusion of a structural engineer and its role in your project. So, let’s make this task easy for you and help with some of the important services provided by a structural engineer and how they are worth the cost you spend on their involvement.