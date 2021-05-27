Sam Offei-Addo
Transportation Group Manager at BSC Companies Inc. (Boston, MA) BSC Group is excited to announce that Sam Offei-Addo has been promoted to Transportation Group Manager. Sam is a Senior Associate and Senior Transportation Engineer, based in BSC’s Boston office. Sam joined BSC Group over 26 years ago and he possesses extensive knowledge of the transportation industry. His time at BSC as a senior associate and skilled senior transportation engineer provides him with a robust understanding of BSC’s growing capabilities and evolving culture.www.bizjournals.com