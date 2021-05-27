Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Sam Offei-Addo

bizjournals
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransportation Group Manager at BSC Companies Inc. (Boston, MA) BSC Group is excited to announce that Sam Offei-Addo has been promoted to Transportation Group Manager. Sam is a Senior Associate and Senior Transportation Engineer, based in BSC’s Boston office. Sam joined BSC Group over 26 years ago and he possesses extensive knowledge of the transportation industry. His time at BSC as a senior associate and skilled senior transportation engineer provides him with a robust understanding of BSC’s growing capabilities and evolving culture.

www.bizjournals.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bsc Companies Inc#Ma#Bsc Group#Boston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessodwyerpr.com

On the Move: H+K Appoints Zhou to Head New Tech Group in Shanghai

Hill+Knowlton Strategies appoints Cecilia Zhou as senior vice president, to lead the agency’s newly integrated science, technology & internet-based innovation communications practice. Zhou will be based in the firm’s Shanghai office. Most recently, she was special assistant and brand advisor to the CEO of Suning. Previously, she was head of strategy at Ogilvy Discovery team, and has worked at Burson-Marsteller and Ruder Finn. In her new position, Zhou will lead her consolidated practice team to serve multinational and Chinese clients across key technology verticals. “Her appointment marks a key step towards strengthening our capability to create business value for our technology clients thanks to her expertise in communicating B2B technology and consumer facing internet-based solutions,” said H+K China CEO Jun Xu.
Personal Financefinextra.com

Nomura selects Refinitiv Workspace for Wealth Advisors

Refinitiv today announced that Refinitiv Workspace for Wealth Advisors has been chosen by global financial services group Nomura’s International Wealth Management business. It will be used as the strategic platform to drive timely market insights and analytics for its relationship managers and investment advisors across Singapore and Hong Kong. Refinitiv’s...
Businessoffshore-mag.com

McDermott appoints COO

HOUSTON – McDermott International Ltd. has appointed Samik Mukherjee as executive vice president and COO. He previously led the company’s global operations and project delivery functions as Group Senior Vice President, Projects. 06/09/2021.
Arroyo Grande, CAInvestmentNews

Duo managing $155M go indie with LPL

Mike Fuller and Rob Barber in Arroyo Grande, California, are leaving Raymond James and affiliating with LPL through OSJ Perennial Financial Services. Mike Fuller and Rob Barber, who managed $155 million at Raymond James in Arroyo Grande, California, have gone independent and affiliated with LPL Financial through Perennial Financial Services, an office of supervisory jurisdiction.
Economyeverything-pr.com

Marketing Strategy, Marketing Management RFP

Destination BC is a provincially funded, industry-led Crown corporation that supports a strong and competitive future for BC’s tourism industry through a combination of global marketing, destination development, industry learning, cooperative community-based programs, and visitor servicing. These investments help to improve the visitor experience, support businesses and communities, and strengthen BC’s worldwide reputation as a destination of choice. For more information about Destination BC’s programs and services, please visit: http://www.DestinationBC.ca/.
Carselectrek.co

That $1,700 Alibaba electric Jeep? Someone bought it, and here’s what showed up

If you haven’t already had the pleasure of discovering it, I write a fun column called the Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week. Each week I go spelunking into the caverns of the Alibaba electric vehicle catalog and find something awesome, weird, and usually surprisingly low-cost to share with the world. I’ve wanted to purchase a lot of these myself, and I even did pull the trigger on an electric pickup truck recently. But it turns out that I’m not the only one who has been bitten by the weird Alibaba EV bug – as an Electrek reader shared with us his experience purchasing the $1,700 electric mini-Jeep I found earlier this year.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 8.3 - Willis Towers Watson plc

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â FORM 8.3. Â. IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL. DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH...
Toledo, OHseniorhousingnews.com

Welltower Names Burkhart as COO

Welltower (NYSE: WELL) has named John F. Burkhart as executive vice president and chief operating officer. He will join the Toledo, Ohio-based real estate investment trust (REIT) on July 19, 2021. Previously, Burkhart was executive vice president and COO for 25 years at multifamily REIT Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS).
Marketsthelogic.co

BDC Capital launches $300M growth fund

The fund from the Business Development Bank’s venture capital arm will co-invest in late-stage scaling companies in any industry. (The Logic) Purchase a subscription to read the full article. By entering your e-mail you consent to receiving commercial electronic messages from The Logic Inc. containing news, updates, offers or promotions...
RetailDaily Journal of Commerce

Lenity Architecture taps Gwyn as shareholder

Lee Gwyn is now a shareholder in Lenity Architecture. He succeeds Daniel Roach, who has retired. Gwyn joined the firm as associate architect in 2012 and was promoted to senior manager in 2016. Drawing from a diverse, 30-year architectural background, he brings senior-level expertise to all projects – including medical, office, retail, hospitality and senior housing. Gwyn is licensed in more than 10 states.
Businesshigh-profile.com

Rossi to Head Business Development

Torrington, CT – O&G Industries announced that Christina Oneglia Rossi has been named vice president of business development within the firm’s Building Group. In her new role, Rossi will be focused on driving growth for building construction services throughout the region. For 17 years, she served as project manager within O&G’s Special Projects Group where she focused on healthcare construction projects.
finextra.com

AFG acquires 7.6% stake in Volt

Australian Financial Group has acquired a 7.6% stake in neobank Volt for $15 million. As part of the deal, the Australian mortgage aggegator will offer a Volt-funded digital mortgage product to its network of more than 2,975 brokers. AFG will also tap into Volt's credit decisioning technology and offer the...
Businessrossinsuranceagency.com

Ross Insurance Agency Welcomes Cristi Fodor

Offering insurance options that fit the needs of every client by working with the best insurance companies in the world has helped Ross Insurance achieve success for over 60 years. The staff of Ross Insurance has always strived to offer unparalleled service to every client and they are honored to be adding another dedicated and passionate member to the team. Cristi Fodor has already been hard at work for the clients of Ross Insurance and is making a huge positive impact.
MarketsPosted by
Austin Business Journal

Overhaul nabs $35M; CEO predicts unicorn status soon

Founder and CEO Barry Conlon explains the growth strategy for his supply-chain visibility software company, which he said is extremely capital efficient when compared to competitors also raising venture capital. The company already has a global presence, and it's bullish on growing in its hometown. A bigger office may be needed soon.
BusinessTire Review

Triangle Tire CEO Cicero Retires, Campbell Metcalfe Named Successor

Cicero will continue to serve the company in an advisory role, Triangle Tire says. Cicero joined Triangle in December 2015 as the CEO of the newly formed American subsidiary, Triangle Tire USA, with the purpose of establishing a U.S. presence, growing Triangle brand equity and shifting the company’s distribution strategy away from brokers to long-term U.S. distribution partners, the company says.
BusinessSFGate

Amity Industrial Launches New Brand and New Kindersley Office

EDMONTON, Alberta (PRWEB) June 07, 2021. Amity Industrial today announces a major new branding initiative coinciding with the opening of their new Kindersley, Saskatchewan office. By adding Kindersley to their growing supply network, Amity is now better able to support industrial initiatives with a new distribution touchpoint and drop location. These milestones are a major move for Amity Industrial on its mission to safely supply and help grow industry across the country by providing reliable, quality PVF and parts as they continue to find new opportunities in today’s challenging industrial environment.
Economymassdevice.com

CVRx is going the IPO route

CVRx plans to hold an IPO to raise up to $75 million as it seeks to further commercialize its neuromodulation device to treat the heart. That’s according to a June 4 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that follows up on a registration confidentially filed with the SEC in April.
Businessindialife.us

ICICI Prudential Life announces Rs 867 cr bonus for policy holders

Mumbai, June 7 : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has announced an annual bonus of Rs 867 crore for all eligible participating policy holders for FY2021. The bonus declared is the highest ever by the Company till date and is also 10 per cent higher than the bonus announced in the last fiscal, the company said.
Businessdsnews.com

Erick Bryant Named CIO of AHP Servicing

Has announced the addition of Erick Bryant as Chief Information Officer. Bryant has more than 20 years of experience working in both the software technology and mortgage industries, specializing in designing, launching, and scaling solutions. He began his career at Symantec (now NortonLifeLock), before moving on to Equator (previously REOTrans)...