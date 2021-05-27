Lindley to address Cypress Chamber on biz leads

Thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the first-ever all-virtual ABA Techshow was held in March. Instead of crowded expo halls, packed conference rooms and in-person networking events, conferencegoers logged on to the Techshow virtual platform and watched live remote talks and panel discussions addressing various issues relating to law and technology. In addition to sessions about cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, analytics and ethics, there were the usual introductory tracks showing attendees the basics of Adobe Acrobat, practice management software, Microsoft 365 and marketing. Some more forward-looking sessions examined topics such as how updating technology can allow lawyers to comply with ethical obligations, the continued growth of legal incubator programs and how automated legal reasoning could change the way laws are written.