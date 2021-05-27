Cancel
Lindley to address Cypress Chamber on biz leads

By For Event-News Enterprise
event-newsenterprise.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin the Cypress Chamber on Tuesday, June 8th at 9:00AM for a Free Virtual Networking meet-up. Our special guest speaker in June will be LinkedIn business marketing expert Tracy Lindley who will share how she uses her own LinkedIn Account to effectively acquire business leads and contacts. LinkedIn is a...

event-newsenterprise.com
First all-virtual ABA Techshow emphasized that web conferencing tools are here to stay

Thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the first-ever all-virtual ABA Techshow was held in March. Instead of crowded expo halls, packed conference rooms and in-person networking events, conferencegoers logged on to the Techshow virtual platform and watched live remote talks and panel discussions addressing various issues relating to law and technology. In addition to sessions about cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, analytics and ethics, there were the usual introductory tracks showing attendees the basics of Adobe Acrobat, practice management software, Microsoft 365 and marketing. Some more forward-looking sessions examined topics such as how updating technology can allow lawyers to comply with ethical obligations, the continued growth of legal incubator programs and how automated legal reasoning could change the way laws are written.
Businessmartechseries.com

WNS Receives Top Score In Cowen’s 2021 Business Services ESG Assessment

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that the company has received the highest overall score in Cowen & Company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) assessment for covered companies in Business Services. The Cowen report evaluates 19 public companies spread across four sectors including Multinational IT services, Digital Services, BPO/BPM, and Human Capital Management. WNS received an ESG score of 81, the highest of all ranked companies and well above the group average of 61.
Small Businessfinextra.com

Temenos launches Virtual COO for SMEs

SMEs make up 95% of businesses in many countries, and yet they are consistently underserved by banks around the world. Temenos and Canadian Western Bank (CWB) have innovated together to develop an Explainable AI-driven (XAI) solution, Temenos Virtual COO. Following TCF Online 2021, Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, announces that it has launched Temenos Virtual COO globally.
BusinessShareCast

Micro Focus appoints Matt Ashley as CFO

The software company said on Tuesday that Ashley, who was previously CFO of William Hill, brings "considerable" experience to the group. He also held several positions at National Express, including group CFO and president and CEO of the North America business. Micro Focus chief executive Stephen Murdoch said: "Matt brings...
Politicsenglewoodchamber.com

Chamber Chat

Englewood Chamber’s Leadership Program Applications Open…. Leadership Englewood applications open June 1st. Leadership Englewood is the chamber’s leadership program. Leadership Englewood is designed to educate local business leaders about their community and the societal and economic challenges it faces. Armed with that better understanding, the individual can best determine how to be of value to the community and to affect positive growth and change. This is also a great opportunity to build comradery with your peers and learn things you never knew about your community while gaining the leadership skills to grow your business. Applications will close 5:00pm June 30th. For more information visit leadershipenglewood.com.
Cell Phonescommercialintegrator.com

Mobiquity Survey: Digital Tools and Mobile Apps Are Key to Driving Customer Loyalty

Mobiquity has released results of a new Restaurant and Convenience Store Digital Impact Report. This new study explores how consumers are engaging with technology in restaurants and convenience stores as well as how this engagement affects loyalty, order frequency and in-store or in-restaurant traffic. Mobiquity surveyed nearly 1,300 consumers across...
Businesstechgig.com

Inspira Enterprise to hire 400+ IT professionals in India

The company is planning to hire 400+ technology professionals from the cloud, cybersecurity, and analytics field to support its clients in India, South East Asia and the Middle East. Inspira Enterprise, a leading global end to end IT solution provider known for its path-breaking technology products and solutions in the...
Businesschiefexecutive.net

Sequoia Capital’s Eschenbach On The Four C’s That CEOs Must Overcome

In the world of high tech, Carl Eschenbach’s is a name synonymous with explosive growth. As the longtime president and chief operating officer of VMware, he helped the company go from 200 employees and $30 million in revenue to 20,000 employees and $7 billion. During that sometimes challenging uphill ride to success, Eschenbach developed what he affectionately calls his 4 C’s that he counsels any executive to manage.
Businessseniorhousingnews.com

Movers & Shakers: Aegis Names Clinical and Health Services VP; Trustwell Hires SVP of Business Development

Movers & Shakers is brought to you by the Senior Housing News Job Board. Browse and apply to management and executive senior living jobs and positions from leading professional firms serving the industry. Employers can post single jobs, purchase job packages or our premium subscription that includes unlimited job posts and editorial coverage for one year. Visit SHN Jobs today.
SoftwareInsideARM

Credit Eco to Go: Machine Learning—The Results are In: Consumers Really Do Respond Better to Digital Communications

Since the start of the pandemic, the financial services industry, including the accounts receivable management (ARM) industry, has predicted that the use of technology to contact consumers will grow exponentially. That prediction came true, but Firstsource Solutions, a leading provider of business process solutions to more than 100 global businesses, has been using email and text to contact consumers since 2017. Arjun Mitra, President of Global Collections, stops by CreditEcoToGo to discuss the success of his company’s platform. The results show that consumers are far better off in resolving their financial issues on their own terms.
Arlington County, VAcarlyle.com

Accenture Federal Services to Acquire Novetta and Bring More Advanced AI, Cyber, and Cloud Capabilities to Client Missions

ARLINGTON, Va.; June 1, 2021- Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has entered into an agreement to acquire Novetta, an advanced analytics company serving U.S. federal organizations that are pushing the limits of what’s possible with machine learning, cyber, and cloud engineering. In fast-changing,...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Hewlett Packard Q2 Earnings

Shares of Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) fell after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share were up 109.09% year over year to $0.46, which beat the estimate of $0.42. Revenue of $6,700,000,000 higher by 11.50% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,620,000,000. Guidance. HPE Sees...
Softwarechannele2e.com

OwnBackup Acquires Nimmetry, Merlinx

Cloud-to-cloud data protection company OwnBackup has acquired Nimmetry, a data integration software company that partners closely with Adobe, Salesforce, ServiceNow and Workday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Nimmetry is based in Santa Clara, California, with a significant presence in Hyderabad, India, the buyer says. Dig a littler...
Businesswashingtonexec.com

Deloitte Hires Amy Chaput and Monica McEwen

Amy Chaput and Monica McEwen have joined Deloitte’s Government & Public Services consulting practice, serving as leaders in the Deloitte Analytics and Cognitive practice. Chaput, a former acting chief technology officer for the directorate of science and technology at the Central Intelligence Agency, will join Deloitte as a managing director of Deloitte Consulting LLP, leading mission solutions development with defense, homeland security and intelligence clients.
Businessmartechseries.com

TopDevelopers.co Published the List of Leading Big Data Analytics Companies of May 2021 – An Exclusive Research

TopDevelopers.co has recently announced the best Big Data Companies that are making difference in offering reliable big data analytics solutions to businesses. Data analytics in one of the most important business activities that is helping businesses grow for a better opportunity in the upcoming years, noticing the need, TopDevelopers.co has recently published a list of top Big Data Analytics Companies.
EconomyPosted by
pymnts

Temenos Brings ‘Virtual COO’ To SMB Bank Clients

Temenos, the banking technology company, and Canadian Western Bank (CWB) have built out Temenos Virtual COO, an Explainable AI-driven (XAI) offering. Temenos has rolled out the offering throughout the world, according to a Tuesday (June 1) announcement. “We’re innovating with Temenos to not only create something special, but to evolve...
Morristown, NJroi-nj.com

Majesco names new chief technology officer

Majesco, the Morristown-based cloud insurance software company, has named a new chief technology officer, it announced Tuesday. The company said in a news release that, in his new role, Ravi Krishnan will oversee the architectural and technical direction for all Majesco Software-as-a-Service platforms. “I am tremendously impressed with Majesco’s vast...
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Hiring now! Jobs in Lincoln with an immediate start

These companies in Lincoln are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Work from Home Sales Associate; 2. REMOTE Life Insurance Agent - Flexible/$2k+Weekly (LICENSE REQUIRED); 3. Customer Service Associate III; 4. Remote Call Center Representative; 5. Remote Customer Service Representative - Teladoc; 6. Incredible Work From Home Sales Position---Earn Six figures first yea; 7. Inside Sales Position / Executive Appointment Setting- Remote; 8. Remote Sales Rep; 9. WORK FROM HOME! Entry-Level Sales and Customer Service Agent; 10. Sales Reps - Work From Home;
Businessbizjournals

JLL names venture capitalist to its board of directors

Professional services firm Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) has elected venture capitalist Tina Ju to serve as an independent, non-executive member of its board of directors. Ju is a founding, managing and general partner of KPCB China and TDF Capital and co-founded VTDF China in 2000 and KPCB China in...