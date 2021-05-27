newsbreak-logo
Can Anyone Actually Make A Hedgehog Cake Correctly? It Appears Not (25 Pics)

By Dan
Pleated-Jeans.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA meme inspired an SNL sketch, and the sketch inspired more people to try the meme. When people set out to make their loved ones a hedgehog cake, they likely envision the look on the person’s face when a lovely homemade cake is presented. Frankly, they should have spent more time envisioning what a hedgehog looks like. The hilariously bad hedgehog cakes all but prove that no one can make one look nice. They made a whole Netflix show called Nailed It to honor artists like the ones below. And SNL ensured that we never forget how hard it is to make one of these bad boys thanks to this Eddie Murphy sketch.

