Can Anyone Actually Make A Hedgehog Cake Correctly? It Appears Not (25 Pics)

Ah, Blockbuster. Let's take it back to those Friday nights we spent endlessly wandering the aisles of the video store, searching for the best horror movies to enjoy while cuddling up for a scary movie marathon, or finding a good Tom Cruise action flick to watch while chowing down on some popcorn and Twizzlers. Whatever you were looking for, Blockbuster video had it... unless someone had already rented it out. Then you were stuck playing the waiting game. And don't forget about the due date because the last thing you wanted to incur were those pesky fees on a late movie return. But that was all a part of the video store experience that is lost upon the endless scrolling on Netflix.