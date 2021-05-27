newsbreak-logo
Aerospace & Defense

🌌 The sixth spacewalk of the year is set for June 2!Two Russian cosmonauts will conduct a spacewalk outside the @Space_Station to continue preparing the Pirs docking compartment airlock for undocking & disposal this year.📺 Coverage begins at 1am ET:

Two Russian cosmonauts are scheduled to conduct a spacewalk outside the International Space Station Wednesday, June 2, to continue preparing the Pirs docking compartment airlock for undocking and disposal later this year.

Aerospace & Defensescienmag.com

SpaceX CRS-22 mission to space station launches water bears, squid, solar panels

The 22nd SpaceX cargo resupply mission carrying scientific research and technology demonstrations launches to the International Space Station from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida no earlier than June 3. Experiments aboard include studying how water bears tolerate space, whether microgravity affects symbiotic relationships, analyzing the formation of kidney stones, and more.
Aerospace & DefenseHouston Chronicle

Who's an astronaut as private spaceflight picks up speed?

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — As more companies start selling tickets to space, a question looms: Who gets to call themselves an astronaut?. It’s already a complicated issue and about to get more so as the wealthy snap up spacecraft seats and even entire flights for themselves and their entourages.
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

Biology on Station Ahead of Spacewalk, Cargo Dragon Mission

Human research and space botany kept the Expedition 65 crew busy today. The International Space Station residents also stayed focused on next week’s spacewalk and packed a U.S. cargo craft. Flight Engineers Megan McArthur and Thomas Pesquet worked throughout Thursday scanning their leg, foot, arm, neck and lower back muscles...
Aerospace & Defensenewsnetnebraska.org

Navigation error sends NASA’s Mars helicopter on flight

Cape Canaveral, Florida (AP) – A navigation timing error has sent NASA’s Mars helicopter on a road trip, its first major problem since flying over the Martian sky last month. Officials from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory reported Thursday that the experimental helicopter, called Ingenuity, managed to land safely. The problem...
Aerospace & DefenseTechCrunch

Japanese space company ispace aims to send landers to the moon

The Canadian Space Agency selected three private Canadian companies, each with separate scientific missions, to ride the lander. Mission Control Space Services, Canadensys and NGC are the first companies to receive awards under the CSA’s Capability Demonstration program, part of the agency’s Lunar Exploration Accelerator Program. LEAP, unveiled by the Canadian government in February 2020, earmarks $150 million over five years to support in-space demonstrations and science missions from Canadian private industry.
Aerospace & DefenseCNET

Orbital debris strikes ISS robotic arm, leaves a mark

One of Canada's most prominent contributions to the International Space Station is the Canadarm2, a nearly 60-foot-long (18-meter-long) robotic arm on the station exterior that helps with maintenance tasks and "catches" visiting spacecraft. The arm took a hit from a piece of orbital debris, leaving a noticeable mark. A routine...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Schedules Live Coverage of Russian Spacewalk

Two Russian cosmonauts are scheduled to conduct a spacewalk outside the International Space Station Wednesday, June 2, to continue preparing the Pirs docking compartment airlock for undocking and disposal later this year. Live coverage will begin at 1 a.m. EDT, with the spacewalk beginning about 1:20 a.m. on NASA Television,...
Aerospace & DefenseAstronomy.com

Could hazardous space weather threaten NASA’s Artemis program?

NASA’s Artemis program currently aims to put astronauts back on the Moon by 2024. However, a NASA report released in September 2020 outlining this goal also states that 2024 “is the most ambitious date possible.”. Ambition is admirable, but reality sometimes steps in. Delays are common (and likely) for many...
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

Ultrasound Scans, Emergency Drill amid Spacewalk Preps Today

Tuesday aboard the International Space Station was packed with human research activities helping doctors understand how the Expedition 65 crew is adapting to microgravity. Meanwhile, preparations are ramping up for a Russian spacewalk scheduled for next week. Four astronauts took turns during the afternoon using the Ultrasound 2 device for...
Aerospace & Defensetesmanian.com

SpaceX Will Launch NASA’s DART Defense Mission To Test A Method For Protecting Earth Against An Asteroid Impact

NASA plans to test a method for protecting Earth against an asteroid impact. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), will be NASA's first flight demonstration for asteroid defense that will attempt to shift an asteroid’s direction and orbit through kinetic impact with a spacecraft designed by the agency. The DART spacecraft will be launched by SpaceX towards a binary asteroid system of a large asteroid called ‘Didymos,’ which measures about 2,540 feet (775 meters) wide, and a smaller asteroid called ‘Dimorphos,’ which measures 540 feet (165 meters) across. The two asteroids are orbiting one another, the DART vehicle will attempt to change the course of the smaller asteroid by impacting it to changing its orbital motion away from the larger asteroid. This demonstration will test whether a spacecraft impact could be used to deflect an asteroid on a collision course with Earth.
Aerospace & Defensemageenews.com

NASA conducted its fourth RS-25 single-engine hot fire of the year May 20, a continuation of its seven-part test series to support development and production of engines for the agency’s

Space Launch System (SLS) rocket on future missions to the Moon. The engine was fired for more than 8 minutes (500 seconds) on the A-1 Test Stand at Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, the same amount of time RS-25 engines need to fire for launch of the SLS rocket. The test series is designed to provide valuable data to Aerojet Rocketdyne, prime contractor for the SLS engines, as it begins production of new engines for use after the first four SLS flights.