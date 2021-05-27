🌌 The sixth spacewalk of the year is set for June 2!Two Russian cosmonauts will conduct a spacewalk outside the @Space_Station to continue preparing the Pirs docking compartment airlock for undocking & disposal this year.📺 Coverage begins at 1am ET:
Two Russian cosmonauts are scheduled to conduct a spacewalk outside the International Space Station Wednesday, June 2, to continue preparing the Pirs docking compartment airlock for undocking and disposal later this year. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. Ship 16 & Booster 2, Starbase Highbay. An...www.tuipster.com