🌌 The sixth spacewalk of the year is set for June 2!Two Russian cosmonauts will conduct a spacewalk outside the @Space_Station to continue preparing the Pirs docking compartment airlock for undocking & disposal this year.📺 Coverage begins at 1am ET:

NASA plans to test a method for protecting Earth against an asteroid impact. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), will be NASA's first flight demonstration for asteroid defense that will attempt to shift an asteroid’s direction and orbit through kinetic impact with a spacecraft designed by the agency. The DART spacecraft will be launched by SpaceX towards a binary asteroid system of a large asteroid called ‘Didymos,’ which measures about 2,540 feet (775 meters) wide, and a smaller asteroid called ‘Dimorphos,’ which measures 540 feet (165 meters) across. The two asteroids are orbiting one another, the DART vehicle will attempt to change the course of the smaller asteroid by impacting it to changing its orbital motion away from the larger asteroid. This demonstration will test whether a spacecraft impact could be used to deflect an asteroid on a collision course with Earth.