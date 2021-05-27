Cancel
Business

People on the Move

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChief Financial Officer at BSC Companies Inc. (Boston, MA) BSC Group welcomes John Audi, PhD, CCM as Chief Financial Officer overseeing accounting, finance, and IT. John joins BSC as a Principal and member of the Management Committee. He brings an incredibly broad and diverse background to the company. “John’s expertise in streamlining processes, financial management, technology implementation, negotiations, and staff management and mentoring will be valuable in helping BSC as we take on new initiatives to grow and expand,” said BSC Group President.

BusinessInsurance Journal

People Moves: Safety National Signs O’Grady; MMC’s McMillan Joins AIG Investor Relations

O’Grady Joins Safety National’s Large Casualty Unit. Safety National announced that Tim O’Grady joined the company as vice president for underwriting in the company’s large casualty division, which is responsible for large deductible workers’ compensation, commercial auto and commercial general liability coverage distribution. With nearly 30 years of industry experience,...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Teradata Names Claire Bramley CFO

(RTTNews) - Multi-cloud data platform Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Claire Bramley as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 13. She will be taking over from Mark Culhane, who will continue till June 30 to help with the transition process. As CFO, Bramley will be part of the Executive Leadership Team.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Flotek Welcomes Lisa Mayr To Board Of Directors

HOUSTON, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (FTK) - Get Report welcomes Lisa Mayr to its Board of Directors ("Board"), increasing its directors from six to seven. Mayr was appointed a member of the audit committee and has been designated an "audit committee financial expert" by the Board as a result of her accounting and financial management experience. She will also serve as a member of the corporate governance and nominating committee.
BusinessProgressive Rail Roading

CSX announces senior leadership changes

CSX Corp. today announced the appointments of Mark Wallace as executive vice president of CSX, Kevin Boone as EVP of sales and marketing, and Sean Pelkey as VP and acting chief financial officer. In his new role, Wallace will focus on special projects and initiatives supporting the president and chief...
Businessaithority.com

ProV International Appoints New CEO To Strengthen It’s Strategic Development

With a forte in IT strategy, implementation, advisory, management and optimization, ProV International has recently taken another step into its strategic journey by appointing a brand-new CEO, Marcus Leeb. With a forte in IT strategy, implementation, advisory, management and optimization, ProV International has recently taken another step into its strategic...
Fort Wayne, INfwbusiness.com

June 11 - People on the Move

Do it Best Corp. is pleased to announce the following additions to its world headquarters team in Fort Wayne:. Josh Bright as an IT Security Analyst; Lauren Buchanan as a Communications Specialist; Trent Emerick as an EDI Administrator; Michael Filosa as a Demand Forecasting Analyst; Justin Gephart as a Communications Intern; Rachel Hayre-Edwards as a User Experience Designer; Ryan Jordan as a Demand Forecasting Analyst; Tracey Mazock as a Consumer Marketing Specialist; Jennifer Sennett as a Staff Accountant; and Dave Turpchinoff as a Building Materials Trader.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Appoints Daniel Devorsetz as its COO

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN) ("Horizon," or the "Company") today announced that it has appointed Daniel S. Devorsetz as Chief Operating Officer effective immediately. In addition, Devorsetz has...
Businessdallassun.com

Brigadier Announces Appointment of New CFO and Corporate Secretary

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the 'Company' or 'Brigadier') (TSXV:BRG) (FSE:B7LM) (USA:BGADF) is pleased to announce, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the 'Exchange'), that Ms. Heidi Gutte of Lichtenwald Professional Corp. ('LPC') has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Ms. Gutte is an Accounting and Finance Professional with over 15 years of experience in Canada and Europe, including nearly 10 years working as a senior finance professional in publicly traded companies. She specializes in providing corporate finance, financial reporting, consulting, taxation, and other accounting services. She also assists in many aspects of clients' administration, corporate compliance and other activities.
Businessaithority.com

Mitek Systems Appoints New Board Member And Chief Financial Officer

Business leaders will complement leadership team for next phase of growth, says Mitek CEO Max Carnecchia. Mitek Systems, Inc. a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions, announced the appointment of Susan Repo to its board of directors and Frank Teruel to its leadership team as chief financial officer.
Businessaithority.com

Teradata Appoints Claire Bramley As Chief Financial Officer

Mark Culhane to Step Down After Three and a Half Years of Distinguished Service. Teradata the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics, announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Claire Bramley as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 14, 2021. Bramley succeeds Mark Culhane, who will be stepping down as CFO on June 13, 2021. To ensure a smooth transition, Culhane will continue to be employed until June 30, 2021. As CFO, Claire will be a member of the Executive Leadership Team, responsible for leading Teradata’s financial organization, information technology, analytics and security, enterprise risk, and enterprise strategic sourcing.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Mitek Systems (MITK) Appoints Frank Teruel as its CFO, Board Member

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK), a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions, today announced the appointment of Susan Repo to its board of directors and Frank Teruel to its leadership team as chief financial officer.
BusinessCision

Indutrade strengthens Group Management for continued sustainable profitable growth

As a part of Indutrade’s strategy for continued sustainable profitable growth, and to intensify the development of the MedTech/Pharma businesses, Morgan O´Brien has been appointed SVP Business Development & President UltraPure International (UPI). The newly established position will be a part of Indutrade’s Group Management. Morgan O´Brien, currently SVP of...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Broadridge (BR) Appoints Melvin L. Flowers to its Board

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, is pleased to announce the appointment of Melvin L. Flowers as an independent member of its Board of Directors, effective June 8, 2021. Following his appointment, Broadridge's Board consists of 11 members, 9 of whom are independent.
Businessinsurancebusinessmag.com

AIG appoints new head of investor relations

American International Group (AIG) has named Quentin McMillan (pictured) vice president, managing director and head of investor relations. As head of investor relations, McMillan will be based in New York City and will report to AIG chief financial officer Mark Lyons. McMillan was most recently serving as senior director, investor...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Flotek Industries (FTK) Welcomes Lisa Mayr To Board Of Directors

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (NYSE: FTK) welcomes Lisa Mayr to its Board of Directors ("Board"), increasing its directors from six to seven. Mayr was appointed a member of the audit committee and has been designated an "audit committee financial expert" by the Board as a result of her accounting and financial management experience. She will also serve as a member of the corporate governance and nominating committee.
BusinessShareCast

Directorate changes

Octopus Titan VCT plc (“the Company”) announces the resignation of Mark Hawkesworth as a Director of the Company with effect from the close of the 2021 Annual General Meeting which took place today. John Hustler, Chairman of the Company, said “Mark has been with Octopus Titan since 2008 and over...