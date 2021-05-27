People on the Move

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the 'Company' or 'Brigadier') (TSXV:BRG) (FSE:B7LM) (USA:BGADF) is pleased to announce, subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange (the 'Exchange'), that Ms. Heidi Gutte of Lichtenwald Professional Corp. ('LPC') has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company. Ms. Gutte is an Accounting and Finance Professional with over 15 years of experience in Canada and Europe, including nearly 10 years working as a senior finance professional in publicly traded companies. She specializes in providing corporate finance, financial reporting, consulting, taxation, and other accounting services. She also assists in many aspects of clients' administration, corporate compliance and other activities.