People on the Move
Chief Financial Officer at BSC Companies Inc. (Boston, MA) BSC Group welcomes John Audi, PhD, CCM as Chief Financial Officer overseeing accounting, finance, and IT. John joins BSC as a Principal and member of the Management Committee. He brings an incredibly broad and diverse background to the company. “John’s expertise in streamlining processes, financial management, technology implementation, negotiations, and staff management and mentoring will be valuable in helping BSC as we take on new initiatives to grow and expand,” said BSC Group President.www.bizjournals.com