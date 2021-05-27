Serve Los Al project wins top state media award
The City of Los Alamitos has been presented with the state’s Award of Excellence from the California Park & Recreation Society for the Serve Los Al event. The presentation came Monday at the city’s regular meeting. The award was presented in the category of Creating Community, and the city also received an Award of Excellence in the category of Digital Media. This award went to the Los Alamitos Recreation & Community Services Department’s social media, marketing, and communications department.event-newsenterprise.com