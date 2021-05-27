newsbreak-logo
June 2021 Meeting education sessions

AMA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin your colleagues virtually in June for educational sessions on the topics that matter most to you. All times are Central. Information on sessions offering CME will be posted once available. All sections plenary session: Transforming health care for a post-pandemic world. June 5: 9–10:15 a.m. As more people are...

DementiaNewswise

ACSM Annual Meeting Research Highlights for June 1

Newswise — The American College of Sports Medicine’s 68th Annual Meeting, 12th World Congress on Exercise is Medicine and World Congress on the Basic Science of Exercise in Regenerative Medicine will take place virtually from June 1 – 5, 2021. These three exciting meetings will happen simultaneously and feature new trends and research in sports medicine and exercise science.
Educationpharmacist.com

Meeting the Requirements of Residency Accreditation session

Don’t miss your chance to participate in this once-a-year event! Register to attend our Meeting the Requirements of Residency Accreditation: Quality Improvement Series session on Learning and Practicing Skills in Quality Improvement scheduled for Wednesday, May 19, 2021, from 3:30 pm to 6:00 pm ET. ACPE credit will be provided. Fees are $249 for members or $449 for nonmembers (includes APhA Informed Membership). Registration for this interactive program is limited!
Philadelphia, PAphennd.org

Webinar: Keys to Financial Success Information Session for Educators – May 19

Interested in bringing dynamic, proven financial literacy lessons to your classroom?. In this one-hour webinar, learn about the Keys to Financial Success high school personal finance program. You will learn how the 47-lesson Keys curriculum works and how to access all the lessons you will need to teach your own personal finance course. We will describe the online Keys teacher training program and how you can get registered for training this summer.
Musicgratefulweb.com

MOCKINGBIRD SESSIONS ANNOUNCED Three Days of Free Livestreaming Celebrating 25 Years of Funding Music Education

The all-volunteer Mockingbird Foundation is proud to commemorate 25 years of providing music education to America’s young people by presenting The Mockingbird Sessions, a three-day celebration of music, education, and community. This free event streaming – on Fans.live, June 4, 5, & 6 – will bring together a diverse group of musicians, educators, and foundations to promote music education throughout America.
Philadelphia, PAphennd.org

STEM Coalition Meeting: Environmental Education and Education for Sustainability – May 27

The last meeting of the PA STEM Coalition of the academic year will be this Thursday, May 27, 8:30 – 9:30 AM. Judd Pittman, Special Consultant to the Pennsylvania Secretary of Education for STEM, will facilitate a robust conversation. Our panelists will include Tamara Peffer from the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Megan Garner from the School District of Philadelphia, and Erin McCool from the Riverbend Environmental Education Center. Speaker bios.
Visual Artiteachnyc.net

Educator Workshop—The Unicorn Tapestries: Where Magic and Science Meet

Opportunity at a Glance: Join experts for an interdisciplinary, virtual exploration of The Met Cloisters’ famous Unicorn Tapestries. Participants will learn about the artistry and innovation behind the tapestries and consider the complex and enduring relationship between humanity and nature. The program includes practical curriculum connections for teaching and learning...
Collegeselpasoheraldpost.com

Search begins for dean of NMSU College of Health, Education and Social Transformation

New Mexico State University is moving forward with a national search to find the inaugural dean of the its new College of Health, Education and Social Transformation. NMSU Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Carol Parker recently announced that Enrico Pontelli, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, will chair a committee to assist with identifying qualified candidates. The committee’s first steps will be to seat and charge a search committee and to begin recruiting.
Chicago, ILcapitolfax.com

Pass House Bill 3308/SCA 1 To Preserve Access To Telehealth

Telehealth has become a way of life for many Illinoisans, a reliable option to seek needed healthcare that eliminates access barriers such as transportation, childcare and time off work. The Coalition to Protect Telehealth urges the General Assembly to pass House Bill 3308/Senate Committee Amendment 1 so Illinoisans can enjoy the same access to telehealth after the pandemic.
Scienceyorkpedia.com

Nourishdoc Brings Top Holistic Doctors For Free Wellness Webinars – Educational Sessions

Consumers can learn from webinars and connect with top integrative practitioners to heal common health concerns based on science and research. With Actifiber Take Better Control Of Your Blood Sugar, Naturally. (YorkPedia Editorial):- Redwood City, California May 24, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – NourishDoc, the first 360-degree technology platform connecting wellness seekers...
Jobsnachicago.com

Business Design Lab June Session Now Enrolling

Author, coach and successful entrepreneur Karyn Pettigrew is the founder of the Business Design Lab for Women, which guides women to their extraordinary lives by designing and operating businesses from a position of mind/body/spirit alignment. Her methodology is based on years of building and refining her unique approach. Pettigrew comments,...
CollegesLog Cabin Democrat

Hollaway receives prominent award from U.S. Public Health Service

Moriah Hollaway, a senior at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS), has been selected to receive a 2021 Excellence in Public Health Award from the U.S. Public Health Service Physician Professional Advisory Committee. The national award is given to medical students who are public health champions advancing the...
Horse Shoe, NCbiltmorebeacon.com

Embroiderers Group to Meet, June 3

The Laurel Chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America (EGA) will meet at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, at Cummings United Methodist Church, 3 Banner Farm Road, Etowah/Horse Shoe, NC. This will be an in-person meeting with all protocols of social distancing practiced and face masks required. There will...
Small Businesspcdn.co

Can Technology Breaks Help Students?

Over the past decade, we have been increasingly concerned by the potential of the non-academic use of smartphones and laptops that distract students during class time. Although possible strategies have been identified to counter this problem, such as talking to students about the negative outcomes of distracted learning, naming and shaming (i.e., singling out students in class), or implementing a “no technology” rule, we felt these various practices may do more harm than good when considering the potential impact on the learning climate. Furthermore, some students may have learning disabilities, and the technology they use may be part of their accommodations.
Mental Healthtulsapeople.com

Linda Reynolds practices individualized art therapy

Art has been enjoyed as a method of self expression and entertainment for tens of thousands of years across cultures worldwide. But in the 20th century, artists began to notice therapeutic benefits to creativity. American art therapist pioneers include Margaret Naumburg and Edith Kramer, who began using the therapeutic practice...
Minoritiesyale.edu

John Pachankis, PhD

Susan Dwight Bliss Associate Professor of Public Health (Social and Behavioral Sciences) John Pachankis (he/him) directs Yale’s LGBTQ Mental Health Initiative, which serves as a home for scholarship devoted to understanding and improving the mental health of LGBTQ populations in the US and around the world. His NIH-funded research program examines the efficacy of LGBTQ-affirmative interventions delivered via novel technologies (e.g., smartphones), in diverse settings (e.g., Eastern Europe, Appalachia), and with diverse segments of the LGBTQ community (e.g., queer women, men of color). These treatments have shown often-times strong and sustained reductions in depression, anxiety, suicidality, substance use, and HIV risk across several randomized controlled trials. He has published 100+ scientific papers on LGBTQ mental health and stigma and recently co-edited the Handbook of Evidence-Based Mental Health Practice with Sexual and Gender Minorities published by Oxford University Press. You can learn more about his research at esteem.yale.edu.