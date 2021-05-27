June 2021 Meeting education sessions

Over the past decade, we have been increasingly concerned by the potential of the non-academic use of smartphones and laptops that distract students during class time. Although possible strategies have been identified to counter this problem, such as talking to students about the negative outcomes of distracted learning, naming and shaming (i.e., singling out students in class), or implementing a “no technology” rule, we felt these various practices may do more harm than good when considering the potential impact on the learning climate. Furthermore, some students may have learning disabilities, and the technology they use may be part of their accommodations.