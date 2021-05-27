newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ketchum, ID

Ketchum adds 6 to City Hall staff

By Greg Foley
Idaho Mountain Express
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Ketchum has hired six new employees, including some in senior positions at City Hall. Tara Fenwick is the new city clerk and business administration manager. Fenwick previously worked at Sun Valley Co. directing a team of property managers and accounting specialists responsible for property management services for 10 luxury condominium associations. Prior to that, she was the director for shared services at Farmer’s New World Life Insurance in Bellevue, Wash.; the senior manager for systems engineering and information technology at JC Penney in Plano, Texas; and senior manager at a global call center for the travel website Expedia in Bellevue, Wash.

www.mtexpress.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Hailey, ID
County
Blaine County, ID
Ketchum, ID
Government
State
Alaska State
City
Sun Valley, ID
City
Ketchum, ID
Blaine County, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
City
Bellevue, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#New World#City Manager#Assistant Manager#City Hall#Assistant General Manager#Community Manager#Sun Valley Co#Jc Penney#Expedia#The Idaho State Police#Alaska General Seafoods#Visit Sun Valley#Senior Manager#Mayor Neil Bradshaw#City Clerk#Officer#Lead Administrative Clerk#Eagle County#Deputy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Marketing
Related
Sun Valley, IDIdaho Mountain Express

Sun Valley rescinds COVID mask order

The Sun Valley City Council voted this morning to rescind the city’s COVID-19 health order that requires people to wear masks when around others in indoor and outdoor public places. In a special meeting called by Mayor Peter Hendricks, council members voted 2-1 to annul the order, which had a...
Blaine County, IDIdaho Mountain Express

Hailey P&Z to review north-Hailey infill proposal

The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission will review a preliminary plat and zone change application from L.L. Green’s owner Larry Green on Monday, May 17, at 5:30 p.m. L.L. Green’s, currently operating at 101 N. Main St., is planning to relocate to an empty lot along McKercher Boulevard just north of the AmericInn hotel.
Idaho StateNew Haven Register

Idaho House seat filled after lawmaker accused of rape quits

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has appointed Lori McCann of Lewiston to the Legislature to fill a seat left empty after the previous lawmaker resigned amid a rape investigation. Little made the announcement Monday, saying the retired Lewis-Clark State College professor will begin serving in the House...
Hailey, IDIdaho Mountain Express

Hailey mayor rescinds mask mandate

Hailey Mayor Martha Burke rescinded the city’s mask mandate on Friday afternoon in response to new guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control, effectively ending COVID-19 restrictions in the city. On Thursday, the CDC issued new recommendations stating that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask...
Idaho Stateboisedev.com

Inside Idaho: Why is Lucky Peak… lucky?

You may have lived here your whole life or you may have just moved here, but do you know why things are the way they are in Idaho?. This new series takes a look ‘Inside Idaho’ and finds the answers to questions about the people, places, and things that make Idaho, Idaho.
Idaho Statekmvt

44 Idaho police officers disciplined for misconduct in 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A database on police decertifications shows that 44 Idaho police officers had their law enforcement certifications revoked because of misconduct in 2020. The Idaho Statesman reports that records show these disciplinary actions are up from 2019, when 39 officers were stripped of their credentials. Officers can...
Idaho Stateupr.org

'Unintended Consequences' Of Ending Pandemic Unemployment In Idaho

Gov. Brad Little announced last week he will pull Idaho out of the federal unemployment programs that have provided enhanced benefits to people who lost jobs during the pandemic. Little said employers are struggling to find workers because some are making more money on unemployment, citing a federal program that...
Idaho StateIdaho State Journal

Idaho won't disclose vaccination rates in long-term care facilities

In late March, Matt Johnson's company took out a newspaper advertisement. "Not every retirement community in our area can say that nearly 100% of their staff and residents chose to be vaccinated, but Lincoln Court can." Then, a leading assisted living facility regulator praised him for doing what seemed impossible.
Idaho Statekmvt

Idaho Power scams are on the rise

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho Power is warning their customers of scammers who are claiming to represent their company. Idaho Power wants their customers to know they will never demand immediate payment over the phone or ask for same-day payment via pre-paid cards including Green Dot MoneyPak cards. They additionally will never ask customers to make a payment via Bitcoin or a QR code.
Hailey, IDIdaho Mountain Express

Hailey council OKs Blaine Manor extension

The Hailey City Council has approved a request from ARCH Community Housing Trust and Blaine County for a one-year extension to the Blaine Manor Senior and Family Community’s preliminary-plat timeline. Under Hailey municipal code, a final plat must be recorded within one year of preliminary plat. Construction was not sufficiently...
Idaho Stateidaho.gov

Trail users are encouraged to safely enjoy and share Idaho’s trails with wildlife

Spring and summer bring many opportunities for Idahoans and visitors to explore Idaho’s trails which open up access to many backcountry destinations. When trekking up a trail just outside of town or deep into Idaho’s mountains everyone should be aware of their surroundings that they share with many species of wildlife. While most wildlife encounters are welcomed and create lasting memories, inadvertent or surprise encounters can put both people, their pets and wildlife in a potential conflict situation.
Idaho StatePosted by
KIDO Talk Radio

Freedoms Lost in Covid Idaho

For the first time in over a year, which seems like years, I walked into several places around the Treasure Valley and felt naked. Idaho is in Stage 4, and most businesses have dropped the mandatory mask requirements to enter their establishments. We enter the upcoming Summer season with optimism about returning events replacing last year's pessimism over lost concerts, sporting events, and anything that draws a crowd.
Idaho StatePosted by
Idaho News 6

The price of Idaho’s vaccine hesitancy

The state recently turned down 75% of its weekly COVID-19 vaccine allotment because of crashing demand — and it already owned one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country. Just over one-third of Idahoans have started the vaccination process despite widespread availability.
Ketchum, IDIdaho Mountain Express

Drought 2021

Sun Valley is advertising how green its golf courses are. Ketchum city council has given PEG breaks to build a 6-story hotel. The Mayor is justifiably proud of the new Ketchum water system that will save about 15% of the water from just leaking away, but there is no other plan in place to manage our water resources as we build build build build. How much water do we have and how many people will it support? No one knows. Shouldn't we know that?
Ketchum, IDIdaho Mountain Express

Bluebird housing project flies forward

Amid passionate public testimony, the proposed 56-unit Bluebird Village workforce-housing development in downtown Ketchum took a step forward Tuesday night. The Ketchum Planning & Zoning Commission voted 5-0 to send the project to formal design review, after conducting a pre-application design review hearing and workshop to provide comments and direction to the developer on preliminary designs and plans.
Idaho StatePosted by
103.5 KISSFM

Crush The Curve Idaho To Hold Teen Vaccine Clinics

It's been A YEAR and of course you don't need reminded of that. What fell through that you weren't expecting? A wedding or a concert? Maybe you weren't able to gather with your family or for some, say farewell to a loved one properly in the form of a funeral gathering. All sorts of disruption was caused by the global pandemic that we continue to navigate however with light at the end of the tunnel, we're turning to vaccines and the important of getting vaccinated.