Ketchum adds 6 to City Hall staff

Sun Valley is advertising how green its golf courses are. Ketchum city council has given PEG breaks to build a 6-story hotel. The Mayor is justifiably proud of the new Ketchum water system that will save about 15% of the water from just leaking away, but there is no other plan in place to manage our water resources as we build build build build. How much water do we have and how many people will it support? No one knows. Shouldn't we know that?