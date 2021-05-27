Ketchum adds 6 to City Hall staff
The city of Ketchum has hired six new employees, including some in senior positions at City Hall. Tara Fenwick is the new city clerk and business administration manager. Fenwick previously worked at Sun Valley Co. directing a team of property managers and accounting specialists responsible for property management services for 10 luxury condominium associations. Prior to that, she was the director for shared services at Farmer's New World Life Insurance in Bellevue, Wash.; the senior manager for systems engineering and information technology at JC Penney in Plano, Texas; and senior manager at a global call center for the travel website Expedia in Bellevue, Wash.