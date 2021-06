Thanks to the Pandemic, nail salons shut their doors and many people stopped biting their nails dreading the idea of contracting the coronavirus. The way things are now has encouraged an abundance of people to purchase nail kits and do it all at home. If you’re looking for a quick makeover or a stunning switch-up to your look, start with your nails. Nail trends are making their way into the beauty world this year bringing lots of excitement and fun. Whether you want to be an at-home manicure expert or want your nail artist to give you a funky look, you should know this year’s trendy nail styles. On that note, read on to know more about the latest nail trends in 2021.