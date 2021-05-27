Cancel
Brockton, MA

Fioralba Shaba

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBranch Manager at HarborOne Bank (Brockton, MA) Fioralba Shaba will serve as the Branch Manager at HarborOne Bank's new South Boston location. She comes to HarborOne Bank with over 15 years of experience in the banking industry.

Brockton, MAEnterprise

Woman, minority-owned marijuana dispensary Cannapi opens in Brockton

BROCKTON — A new woman- and minority-owned marijuana business, Cannapi Dispensary, has opened in the city. Family, friends and their guests attended a soft opening Friday at the 255 N. Pearl St. business to make purchases and see the space before Saturday's official grand opening. "I wanted to stay in...
Braintree, MAPatriot Ledger

COVID-19 case counts continue to drop, so does risk of transmission on the South Shore

BRAINTREE — Since the start of the pandemic, Braintree has seen 4,588 cases of COVID-19 resulting in 136 deaths from the disease caused by the new coronavirus. And for three straight days this week, Tuesday through Thursday, the town has reported no new cases of COVID-19. For the second straight week, the estimated number of active COVID-19 cases in the state has dropped by 22 percent, down to 15,833. And the number of cases in most South Shore towns also decreased, statistics released Thursday by the state Department of Public Health show.
Brockton, MAWicked Local

Southeastern Regional student from Brockton named Presidential Scholar

BROCKTON — A Southeastern Regional Vocational Technical High School student who lives in Brockton is one of seven Massachusetts students named a 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholar. Julie A. Canuto-Depina, a graduating senior in medical assisting, was named a U.S. Presidential Scholar in career and technical education. This year's scholars include...
Brockton, MATimes Union

Green Auto Plus Features Peace of Mind Warranty for Qualified Repairs

Peace of Mind Warranty includes 36-month, 36,000-mile warranty for automotive service. Green Auto Plus is a premier automotive service center located in Brockton – in Plymouth County – that prides itself on providing its customers with high-quality repairs at great prices with eco-friendly repair processes. To provide customers with confidence in their repairs, the dealership features a 36-month, 36,000-mile Peace of Mind Warranty for qualified repairs and an available 3-year, 30,000-mile warranty on parts.