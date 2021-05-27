Fioralba Shaba

BRAINTREE — Since the start of the pandemic, Braintree has seen 4,588 cases of COVID-19 resulting in 136 deaths from the disease caused by the new coronavirus. And for three straight days this week, Tuesday through Thursday, the town has reported no new cases of COVID-19. For the second straight week, the estimated number of active COVID-19 cases in the state has dropped by 22 percent, down to 15,833. And the number of cases in most South Shore towns also decreased, statistics released Thursday by the state Department of Public Health show.