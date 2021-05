I began Cooking With Ease more than a year ago to offer readers ideas for simple recipes to cook while quarantined at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 32-plus columns I have written shared some of my late Mom’s recipes, which I also prepare, as well as some of my own creations. I also like to change up recipes that I come across by switching ingredients that I think might be better, and make it a completely different meal. I might also change cooking styles, such as turn some stew ingredients into a sheet pan meal.