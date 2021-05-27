Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal and LeBron James called for the NBA to protect its players after a fan poured popcorn on Westbrook’s head and the point guard had to be restrained from responding
NBA players call for more protection after Philadelphia fan dumps popcorn on Russell Westbrook. A 76ers fan poured popcorn on Russell Westbrook as the point guard walked to the locker room with an injured ankle in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's Game 2.