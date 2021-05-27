Cancel
Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal and LeBron James called for the NBA to protect its players after a fan poured popcorn on Westbrook’s head and the point guard had to be restrained from responding

By The Washington Post
tuipster.com
 5 days ago

NBA players call for more protection after Philadelphia fan dumps popcorn on Russell Westbrook. A 76ers fan poured popcorn on Russell Westbrook as the point guard walked to the locker room with an injured ankle in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's Game 2.

www.tuipster.com
NBAAS.com

NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo forced to cut back on muscle-flex celebrations

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo says he's had to tone down his familiar muscle-flex celebration for his own benefit. Antetokounmpo produced yet another outstanding performance for the Bucks on Thursday in a 142-133 victory over the Indiana Pacers. The Greek forward scored 40 points, with 15 rebounds and six assists...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: LeBron James: Stephen Curry deserves MVP

Http://twitter.com/BleacherReport/status/1394020680182616064/photo/1. Draymond Green: "Because what I’m not going to do is just go out there and let him down. S---, in my opinion, he’s the MVP. So for him to be having an MVP type of year, you can’t just go out there and let go of the rope. You’ve got to get your ass out there and f------ help all you can to help win games to make sure that he’s in that conversation, because he deserves to be in that conversation. So his approach, one thousand percent, has helped me in my approach."
NBAESPN

10 things to know, with the NBA regular season in the books

The compressed, coronavirus-threatened, NBA regular season like none other is over. All 1,080 games that were scheduled were played, and now the play-in round awaits. That begins Tuesday, runs through Friday, and the playoffs start Saturday. Here are 10 notes on the season that was:. TRIPLE DOUBLES. The players who...
NBACBS Sports

Wizards' Russell Westbrook averages triple-double for fourth time in five seasons

Russell Westbrook continues to make NBA history with each passing season. Though he clinched it several days ago, Sunday's Washington Wizards regular-season finale ended with Westbrook averaging a triple-double for the fourth time in five seasons. Prior to Westbrook's run, Oscar Robertson was the only player in league history to accomplish that feat over a full season. He did so only once. Westbrook now has 80 percent of seasons in NBA history in which a player averaged a triple-double.
NBANBA

Russell Westbrook for All-NBA 2020-21

In his 13th NBA season, Russell Westbrook is putting up some of the best numbers of his career and leading a late-season Wizards’ resurgence that has taken Washington from 15 games below .500 to the NBA Play-In Tournament. The former MVP averaged the most rebounds (11.5) and assists (11.7) of his career, averaged a triple-double for the fourth time in the last five years and just locked up his third assist title. Ask around the organization, however, and any teammate, coach or staffer will tell you that Westbrook’s biggest impact has come in the locker room rather than the stat sheet. Acquired by Washington just weeks before the start of the season, Westbrook has been a tone-setter for the team on and off the court, a leader for the Wizards’ young core and a superstar running mate for fellow All-NBA candidate Bradley Beal.
NBANBC Sports

Westbrook caps off regular season with NBA assist title

Russell Westbrook officially nabbed his third NBA assist title in the Wizards' regular-season finale on Sunday, averaging a career-high 11.7 assists per game clip. Westbrook ran away with the assist lead, edging Atlanta’s Trae Young (9.4 apg) and Phoenix’s Chris Paul (8.9 apg) to take the crown. His title came with the Wizards clinching the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, beating the Charlotte Hornets 115-110 at home. Westbrook finished with a triple-double on the day: 23 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists.
NBAYardbarker

Russell Westbrook stands up for Scott Brooks amid hot seat rumors

Russell Westbrook knows Scott Brooks better than most do, and it definitely sounds like he wants Brooks to continue as Washington Wizards coach. After the Wizards clinched one of the top two play-in spots in the Eastern Conference on Sunday, Westbrook stood up for Brooks. “You gotta give credit to...
NBAJanesville Gazette

Fan has season-ticket membership revoked and is banned from the Wells Fargo Center for dumping popcorn on Russell Westbrook

PHILADELPHIA — The 76ers revoked the season-ticket membership of the fan who poured popcorn Wednesday night on Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook. The person is also indefinitely banned from all events at the Wells Fargo Center. This comes after an investigation into the incident that occurred early in the fourth quarter of the Sixers' 120-95 Game 2 victory over the Wizards.
NBA94.3 Jack FM

NBA-Westbrook incensed after fan dumps popcorn on his head

(Reuters) – Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook called for more protection for players after a fan poured popcorn on his head as he made his way to the dressing room during Wednesday’s NBA playoffs game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Westbrook was limping to the locker room after suffering an ankle...
NBAnewyorkbeacon.com

Russell Westbrook Gets Popcorn Poured On Him By Fan After Ankle Injury

Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook blasted a fan who dumped popcorn on him after he left the basketball court with an injured ankle on Wednesday. “This shit is getting out of hand, especially for me,” he told ESPN after his team lost to the 76ers in an NBA playoff game at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. “The amount of disrespect, the amount of fans just doing whatever the fuck they want to do ― it’s just out of pocket.”
NBAGwinnett Daily Post

Sixers ban popcorn fan, apologize to Russell Westbrook

A fan who poured popcorn on Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook as he exited the court Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia lost his season tickets for 76ers games and is not allowed in the arena. Westbrook was being helped to the locker room area with an ankle injury...
NBAPosted by
NJ.com

NBA Playoffs 2021: Sixers’ Ben Simmons, Danny Green are critical to slowing Wizards’ Russell Westbrook, Bradley Beal

The Sixers knew it would be tough defending Washington Wizards guards Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal, one of the best backcourts in the NBA. After Game 1 tipped off Sunday, the Sixers used Danny Green to cover Westbrook and Ben Simmons to Beal. As the game progressed, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers alternated how he covered them, even using Matisse Thybulle off the bench in an attempt to slow down the two guards.