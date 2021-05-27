CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IITA partners in launch of Tanzania’s national cassava strategy

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleA large delegation from IITA joined other cassava stakeholders in the official launch of the National Cassava Development Strategy by Tanzania’s Minister of Agriculture on 7 May in the country’s capital, Dodoma. IITA was also among the main sponsors...

