Becky Bozadjian

bizjournals
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector of Marketing and Communications at BSC Companies Inc. (Boston, MA) With an eye towards the future, BSC is thrilled to welcome Becky Bozadjian as our new director of marketing and communications! With over 27 years of experience in the AEC industry, having managed everything from proposals to brand refreshes, Becky brings a wide range of knowledge and insight to BSC Group. Her client-focused mindset and collaborative nature are sure to resonate both internally and externally as we expand the firm’s communications efforts.

www.bizjournals.com
Businessbizjournals

Sarah Schaefer

Senior Vice President – Retail and Digital Operations at Midwest BankCentre. Sarah Schaefer has been named Senior Vice President – Retail and Digital Operations at Midwest BankCentre. In her new role, Schaefer will continue to support the bank’s employees as well as the bank’s customers and communities by continuing to improve and optimize the bank’s processes, products and services. With over 10 years of banking experience, Sarah will apply her knowledge to drive efficiencies and enhance the customer experience.
Businessbizjournals

Patty Mertes

Ad Results Media, a trailblazer leading the audio media industry in branded audio advertising, announced the hiring of Patty Mertes as their new Vice President of Media. Patty has been a key strategic agency partner focused on customer acquisition and achieving profitable outcomes through offline media. In her new role, Patty will identify profitable business opportunities across a range of enterprises and customer segments to drive both top line growth and bottom-line results for her clients.
Economytheeasterner.org

Becki Kimball: Manager Extraordinaire

As the pandemic raged through the 2020-21 school year, many businesses across the country were forced to cut back, causing mass laying off. Thomas Hammer Coffee was no exception. Due to the lack of students on campus and decreased foot traffic through EWU’s JFK Library, Thomas Hammer Coffee was reduced...
bizjournals

Andrew Vavala

Andrew will use his strategic problem solving and strong organizational skills to support leadership in account management, including day-to-day account activities. He works with agency team leaders to facilitate optimal client service and a quality experience.
Businesshoteltechnologynews.com

Spotlight Interview: Jeff Banaszak, CFO at Creative Dining

Jeff Banaszak is CFO at Creative Dining Services, a food and hospitality company with 2,000 employees in 14 states serving hotels and conference center operations along with other industry sectors. His responsibilities include finance, purchasing and technology. Prior to joining Creative Dining, Jeff held executive positions in finance with Herman Miller and a school system in New Mexico. Jeff is a nationally recognized leader in cloud-based technology and has recently been featured for the redesign of the Creative Dining finance system. Jeff shared his experiences with Creative Dining’s deployment of new technology capabilities, including a cloud financial management solution that streamlines hotel back-office processes and enhances financial visibility and now also works in partnership with a state-of-the-art menu planning and mobile ordering platform.
Businessshop-eat-surf.com

RAEN Hires Heavy Hitter as CMO

Eyewear brand RAEN, one of the fastest growing brands in the industry, has just hired a well-known Oakley marketing veteran as Chief Marketing Officer. Scott Bowers most recently worked as VP of Sales and Marketing for outdoor brand Smartwool, which is owed by VF Corp. But he is best known for the more than 25 years he spent at Oakley as the marketing leader responsible for Oakley’s brand identity worldwide, marketing strategies, e-commerce and demand creation. He was there for the whole crazy ride from the brand’s infancy to reaching over $1 billion in revenue.
Businessoffshore-mag.com

McDermott appoints COO

HOUSTON – McDermott International Ltd. has appointed Samik Mukherjee as executive vice president and COO. He previously led the company’s global operations and project delivery functions as Group Senior Vice President, Projects. 06/09/2021.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Companies with NDRs 6/09

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD) Mizuho NDR VirtualEthan Allen (NYSE ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO David Sipes Acquires 43,000 Shares of Stock

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CEO David Sipes bought 43,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Personal Financefinextra.com

Nomura selects Refinitiv Workspace for Wealth Advisors

Refinitiv today announced that Refinitiv Workspace for Wealth Advisors has been chosen by global financial services group Nomura’s International Wealth Management business. It will be used as the strategic platform to drive timely market insights and analytics for its relationship managers and investment advisors across Singapore and Hong Kong. Refinitiv’s...
Arroyo Grande, CAInvestmentNews

Duo managing $155M go indie with LPL

Mike Fuller and Rob Barber in Arroyo Grande, California, are leaving Raymond James and affiliating with LPL through OSJ Perennial Financial Services. Mike Fuller and Rob Barber, who managed $155 million at Raymond James in Arroyo Grande, California, have gone independent and affiliated with LPL Financial through Perennial Financial Services, an office of supervisory jurisdiction.
Financial Reportsfreightwaves.com

XPO provides GXO guidance, pulls forward spinoff date

XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO) announced Wednesday updated financial goalposts following the planned spinoff of its logistics unit, which it now expects to complete during the third quarter. The company increased its outlook for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to at least $490 million in the second...
Toledo, OHseniorhousingnews.com

Welltower Names Burkhart as COO

Welltower (NYSE: WELL) has named John F. Burkhart as executive vice president and chief operating officer. He will join the Toledo, Ohio-based real estate investment trust (REIT) on July 19, 2021. Previously, Burkhart was executive vice president and COO for 25 years at multifamily REIT Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS).
Carselectrek.co

That $1,700 Alibaba electric Jeep? Someone bought it, and here’s what showed up

If you haven’t already had the pleasure of discovering it, I write a fun column called the Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week. Each week I go spelunking into the caverns of the Alibaba electric vehicle catalog and find something awesome, weird, and usually surprisingly low-cost to share with the world. I’ve wanted to purchase a lot of these myself, and I even did pull the trigger on an electric pickup truck recently. But it turns out that I’m not the only one who has been bitten by the weird Alibaba EV bug – as an Electrek reader shared with us his experience purchasing the $1,700 electric mini-Jeep I found earlier this year.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Teradata Names Claire Bramley CFO

(RTTNews) - Multi-cloud data platform Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Claire Bramley as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 13. She will be taking over from Mark Culhane, who will continue till June 30 to help with the transition process. As CFO, Bramley will be part of the Executive Leadership Team.
BusinessDaily Journal of Commerce

Lenity Architecture names Clark a shareholder

Aaron Clark is now a Lenity Architecture shareholder. He succeeds Marcus Hite, who has retired. Clark has served the firm for more than nine years, seeing his role evolve from a boots-on-the-ground project manager/architect to a central figure building firm-wide processes and business as senior manager. He has worked on more than 250 architectural projects, including multifamily, senior housing, commercial and others. As a shareholder, Clark oversees several teams’ project deliverables from inception to completion. He is licensed in more than 10 states.
Economybizjournals

Cayla Osborn

Cayla will use her strategic problem solving and strong organizational skills to support leadership in account management, including day-to-day account activities. She works with agency team leaders to facilitate optimal client service and a quality experience.
Economyeverything-pr.com

Marketing Strategy, Marketing Management RFP

Destination BC is a provincially funded, industry-led Crown corporation that supports a strong and competitive future for BC’s tourism industry through a combination of global marketing, destination development, industry learning, cooperative community-based programs, and visitor servicing. These investments help to improve the visitor experience, support businesses and communities, and strengthen BC’s worldwide reputation as a destination of choice. For more information about Destination BC’s programs and services, please visit: http://www.DestinationBC.ca/.