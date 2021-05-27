Becky Bozadjian
Director of Marketing and Communications at BSC Companies Inc. (Boston, MA) With an eye towards the future, BSC is thrilled to welcome Becky Bozadjian as our new director of marketing and communications! With over 27 years of experience in the AEC industry, having managed everything from proposals to brand refreshes, Becky brings a wide range of knowledge and insight to BSC Group. Her client-focused mindset and collaborative nature are sure to resonate both internally and externally as we expand the firm’s communications efforts.www.bizjournals.com