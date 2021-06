In this episode, recorded May 25-26, Alex starts off by taking a look back at the 2020-21 regular AHL season. She recaps the major storylines that impacted the team – storylines that didn’t actually involve COVID-19 that much, surprisingly – and marvels at how similar to a normal-sized season it all turned out to be. She covers the emergence of the Taylor Raddysh – Otto Somppi – Boris Katchouk line, and the the successes of defensemen Devante Stephens and Sean Day. She discusses the team’s success against their divisional rivals, and looks back at it all with her ol’ Rose Colored Glasses on, something that’s easy to do with it all in the (figurative) review mirror.