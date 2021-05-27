Kickoff time, TV set for Georgia’s first three games of 2021 season
The kickoff time and television coverage has been set for Georgia’s first three games of the 2021 football season following a release from ESPN on Thursday. The Georgia Bulldogs open the 2021 season on Saturday, Sept. 4 against the Clemson Tigers in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The game will kickoff at 7:30pm ET and will be nationally televised by ABC, which was announced last week.www.sicemdawgs.com