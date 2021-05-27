newsbreak-logo
Kickoff time, TV set for Georgia’s first three games of 2021 season

By Kevin Kelley
sicemdawgs.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe kickoff time and television coverage has been set for Georgia’s first three games of the 2021 football season following a release from ESPN on Thursday. The Georgia Bulldogs open the 2021 season on Saturday, Sept. 4 against the Clemson Tigers in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The game will kickoff at 7:30pm ET and will be nationally televised by ABC, which was announced last week.

www.sicemdawgs.com
